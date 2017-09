Lewis vet honored in D.C.

× Korean War veteran Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Dale Moss relaxes at his home in Lewis with the new medal and proclamation given to him on a recent Honor Flight visit to the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | One recent Honor Flight to Washington D.C. carried U.S. Air Force Veteran Dale Moss back in time.

The ceremonial visit to the national Korean War Memorial delivered renewed honor, a fresh medal and a title as Ambassador for Peace in a formal proclamation from South Korea.

The trip was about a year in planning, the 84-year-old veteran said.

And it brought back memories of years he spent stationed in hot zones in Japan as war raged in Korea.

Moss has a framed collection of ribbons and medals earned in wartime between 1953 and 1963. He was almost 21 years old when he went in, having grown up the Deer Head section of Lewis.

“I loved the work, I enjoyed every minute of it,” the octogenarian mused.

“I served 10 years, three months and 28 days,” the veteran said, looking back through photos of places and the plane he worked during and after the Korean War.

In the war years, Moss spent much time at what was then known as Johnson Air Base, which Japanese used as Irumagawa Base for kamikazi attack flights in World War II.

It became the American base for the 41st Air Division between 1952 and 1962, before the 41st moved to Yokota Air Base, a strategic location that remains a key base for Pacific operations in a western section of Tokyo today.

Part of the ground crew and crew chief for F86 Sabre jet fighters, Airman Moss’s job was to keep the planes running.

“You never knew,” he said of when planes came in hot from missions in Korea.

“You practically lived by your aircraft all of the time. If a plane came back and needed to be fixed, you fixed it.”

Moss has photos of his entire squadron beside one of the F86s they kept running and flew when needed. The F86 was instrumental in engaging Soviet MiG-15 planes in skies over Korea and the dogfights are legendary feats of war.

Among the top 10 percent of airmen in his group, Moss also kept commanders’ aircraft in top-flight condition.

“We trained on them and stayed right on them,” he recalled.