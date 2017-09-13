Lewis vet honored in D.C.

× Korean War veteran Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Dale Moss relaxes at his home in Lewis with the new medal and proclamation given to him on a recent Honor Flight visit to the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kim Dedam ELIZABETHTOWN | One recent Honor Flight to Washington D.C. carried U.S. Air Force Veteran Dale Moss back in time. The ceremonial visit to the national Korean War Memorial delivered renewed honor, a fresh medal and a title as Ambassador for Peace in a formal proclamation from South Korea. The trip was about a year in planning, the 84-year-old veteran said. And it brought back memories of years he spent stationed in hot zones in Japan as war raged in Korea. Moss has a framed collection of ribbons and medals earned in wartime between 1953 and 1963. He was almost 21 years old when he went in, having grown up the Deer Head section of Lewis. “I loved the work, I enjoyed every minute of it,” the octogenarian mused. “I served 10 years, three months and 28 days,” the veteran said, looking back through photos of places and the plane he worked during and after the Korean War. In the war years, Moss spent much time at what was then known as Johnson Air Base, which Japanese used as Irumagawa Base for kamikazi attack flights in World War II. It became the American base for the 41st Air Division between 1952 and 1962, before the 41st moved to Yokota Air Base, a strategic location that remains a key base for Pacific operations in a western section of Tokyo today. Part of the ground crew and crew chief for F86 Sabre jet fighters, Airman Moss’s job was to keep the planes running. “You never knew,” he said of when planes came in hot from missions in Korea. “You practically lived by your aircraft all of the time. If a plane came back and needed to be fixed, you fixed it.” Moss has photos of his entire squadron beside one of the F86s they kept running and flew when needed. The F86 was instrumental in engaging Soviet MiG-15 planes in skies over Korea and the dogfights are legendary feats of war. Among the top 10 percent of airmen in his group, Moss also kept commanders’ aircraft in top-flight condition. “We trained on them and stayed right on them,” he recalled.

Poring over photo albums and clippings, Moss said he re-upped for service in the Air Force after the war and earned rank as staff sergeant, moving between Fort Ethan Allen, Stewart Field in Newburgh to Minot, North Dakota and back. When the war ended, Moss returned home and worked for Mobile Oil. His daughter Lori also served in the U.S. Air Force and now works for the federal government in Nebraska. His recent Honor Flight came at the invitation of Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting, who is on the North Country Honor Flight board of directors. “Sheriff Cutting pretty much coordinates it,” Moss said of the invitation that came last year. “I decided, ‘What the heck.’ Lou Egglefield was the one that convinced me to go.” The Sept. 2 flight left Plattsburgh early in the morning with a formal motorcade, ceremony, speeches, and fanfare. “The sheriff’s department picked me up here with an escort and motorcade right into Plattsburgh,” he said. “There were 8 or ten machines (motorcycles, fire and police vehicles), from here in the parade. A couple more joined in Keeseville and on Lake Shore Road. You’d think you were a king the way they treated you.” At the former Plattsburgh Air Base Oval, each veteran was called to the platform. “They call off your name and you go sit on a chair, it was just before 7 a.m.,” Moss said. Speakers reflected on their years of service and on the wartime efforts of each. × New York State Police Troop B Major John Tibbitts was guardian to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. (Ret). Dale Moss on a recent North Country Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Photo by Kim Dedam New York State Police Troop B Major John Tibbitts accompanied Moss as his guardian. “We’ve known each other a long time,” Moss said of his traveling companion. “We had a ball.” It was particularly notable, he said, when they arrived at the airport in Baltimore to ceremonial greetings from Maryland firefighters with a water salute over the airplane. “And as you walked into the airport there were three airmen, one soldier, one sailor and a marine to meet you.” “They had a guy calling every so often as we walked through ‘This is the Honor Flight from the North Country with World War II and Korean War veterans. That was something else.”