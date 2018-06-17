LGHS robotics team prevails in state tourney, competes in world competition

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Members of the Lake George High School Robotics Team pose for posterity during a break during the recent four-day VEX Robotics World Championships competition.

LAKE GEORGE | A robotics team from Lake George High School (LGHS) along with a companion group from Granville High recently won their division in the New York State VEX Robotics Championships competition, which qualified them to participate in the VEX Robotics World Championships held in Louisville.

Their competition at the state level — in which more than 60 teams from across the state competed — yielded the highest scores recorded in the state tourney this year.

The competition showcases students’ talent in computer programming, constructing and piloting robots as well as data analysis and complex problem-solving.

The world competition — which featured 1,600 teams from 30 nations around the world, including China, Egypt, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia as well as the U.S. — was held in late April. Ninety of the team competed in the same tournament division as Lake George.

Larry Stroebel, technology and engineering teacher at Lake George High, served as coach for the team of 14 juniors and two seniors from LGHS. He developed and launched the robotics class at the start of the 2016-17 school year.

This year’s team from Lake George designed and built two different robots that possessed skills that complemented each other.

In a 12-feet diameter arena, the Lake George robots — which function on entirely autonomous programs that analyze data feedback from built-in sensors — competed with against pairs of robots fielded by opposing teams. The challenge in this year’s competition was to repeatedly pick up and stack weighted cones

Stroebel said the students on each team had to develop multi-functional systems for the robots to move around and accomplish their work in the timed competitions.

Earlier during this school year, the Lake George team won nine different awards in four tournaments, a feat that qualified them for the New York State competition, he said.

With the students developing strategies, programming and building the robots and analyzing performance data during development, the students acquired considerable engineering, programming and problem-solving skills, Stroebel said.

“It was absolutely a great learning experience for our students, he said. “While just getting to the world competition was outstanding, they achieved some remarkable wins there.”

Stroebel said the Lake George students thoroughly enjoyed socializing with others from around the world during the four-day event.

“They had a blast,” he said.