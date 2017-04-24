LGLC opens registration for 5th Annual Hike-A-Thon

× Expand Photo via lakegeorgehikeathon.org

BOLTON LANDING — The early-bird registration period is open for the Lake George Land Conservancy’s (LGLC) 5th annual Lake George Hike-A-Thon.

Set for July 5, the event organizers are anticipating nearly 750 hikers, paddlers and volunteers. Free t-shirts are given to those who register by April 30; thereafter shirts may be purchased.

The Lake George Hike-A-Thon is a free, one-day event held each July 5, created to showcase the LGLC’s parks and preserves around Lake George as free public resources and to promote an appreciation for the outdoors and for the protection of the land that protects the lake.

To register for the Hike-A-Thon and for more information visit lakegeorgehikeathon.org or contact Communications and Outreach Manager Sarah Hoffman at 644-9673.