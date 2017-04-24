LGLC opens registration for 5th Annual Hike-A-Thon

BOLTON LANDING — The early-bird registration period is open for the Lake George Land Conservancy’s (LGLC) 5th annual Lake George Hike-A-Thon. 

Set for July 5, the event organizers are anticipating nearly 750 hikers, paddlers and volunteers. Free t-shirts are given to those who register by April 30; thereafter shirts may be purchased.

The Lake George Hike-A-Thon is a free, one-day event held each July 5, created to showcase the LGLC’s parks and preserves around Lake George as free public resources and to promote an appreciation for the outdoors and for the protection of the land that protects the lake.

To register for the Hike-A-Thon and for more information visit lakegeorgehikeathon.org or contact Communications and Outreach Manager Sarah Hoffman at 644-9673.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines