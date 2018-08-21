Libertarian candidate for governor takes message to North Country

Photo provided Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe aims to bump off Gov. Andrew Cuomo in November.

PLATTSBURGH | Larry Sharpe asks the same question at every campaign stop:

How many of you are thinking of leaving New York state?

“Every single time, half the hands in the room go up,” said Sharpe, a business consultant and Marine who is waging a campaign for governor.

The anecdotal exodus evidence reveals New Yorkers are receptive to libertarian ideas despite perpetuating the existence of a state government with lots of services, he said.

Over 100,000 residents leave the state annually, said Sharpe. He calls them “half-backers,” or those who ultimately settle halfway between the Empire State and Florida.

He nearly counted himself as one of them, once toying with the idea of selling his business in Queens and relocating to North Carolina.

Sharpe spoke to The Sun after stumping at a vape shop in Plattsburgh, part of his whirlwind tour to make 30 stops in 30 days in order to gain the 15,000 signatures required for ballot access in the November election.

“The Libertarian Party is a small party, and I have to get out there and do a lot of retail politicking,” he said, listing scheduled stumps in upcoming days, from Jamestown to Glens Falls.

BIG CHANGES NEEDED

Sharpe dismissed Republican candidate Marc Molinaro as a “sacrificial lamb” and said the two major parties will be more inclined to pay attention to his mantra of a smaller government if he scores better than the GOP candidate in November.

After all, he said, voters in both major parties are disenfranchised over local issues like unfunded mandates and the high property tax burden.

The antidote, he said, is smaller government principles with an emphasis on civil liberties.

“When they start hearing it, it will make real change in the state,” he said. “They will follow my lead. There will be change.”

Sharpe blasted the state’s economic development programs, calling them “a petri dish for corruption.”

He fears ghost towns will emerge across upstate as state subsidies to private businesses are terminated.

“All the economic development programs should go away,” he said. “It’s wonderful when money gets put into areas. But when it’s taxpayer money, it never works.”

A better solution is to create more favorable economic climate to entice businesses to relocate, he said, including relaxing regulations on small business to spur entrepreneurial spirit.

The vaping industry, he said, is the “poster child” for what the state is doing to hamper potential growth industries, citing proposed regulations that stifle growth — including onerous licensing requirements and a proposed bill that would ban flavored “e-liquid” tobacco products.

“New York state is going out of its way to crush it,” he said, “and trying to regulate them out of existence.”

Other industries kneecapped by a nanny state are cryptocurrency, hemp, marijuana, Airbnb and Uber, he said.

“We need a revamp on almost everything,” he said. “Big things that solve multiple problems with one swing.”

Sharpe also supports repealing the SAFE Act and modest increases co-pays for Medicaid recipients in order to reduce taxpayer costs.

“Right now, you have people using ER rooms as taxis, and responders are frequent fliers, that’s gotta stop,” he said.

CLIMBING EVEREST

Sharpe faces an uphill battle to unseat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who is seeking a third term this November.

A Quinnipiac University poll of 415 registered Democrats released in July found in a general election matchup, Cuomo leads Sharpe 43 percent to 3 percent.

Sharpe likened his effort to climbing Mount Everest.

But he’s buoyed by a Gravis Poll commissioned by his campaign in June that has him polling at 6 percent, which is nine points behind Molinaro and Cynthia Nixon, who is a waging primary challenge against the incumbent.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents are unaware of his campaign, which is the linchpin for the Bronx native: He believes he will gain traction with increased name recognition.

Sharpe said he just needs 30 percent of the vote in a five-way contest to dislodge the governor who he refers to as “His Majesty, King Cuomo.”

And the pool is small because 70 percent of New Yorkers don’t vote, he said, putting the number of estimated votes in November at about 4 million.

“I am on the rise,” Sharpe said.