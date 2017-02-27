Library donation

JOHNSBURG – The Town of Johnsburg Library Foundation recently presented the Town of Johnsburg Library two checks totaling $6,907. The distributions were $5,503 from the Town of Johnsburg Library Endowment Fund and $1,404 from the foundation’s J.D. Pearsall Fund. The gifts represent contributions from 85 donors received during 2016 as well as from the endowment funds. The funds will be used to purchase books for the library’s holdings.

