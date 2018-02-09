Library sets travel talks

× Expand Photo provided Sherman Free Library in Port Henry.

PORT HENRY | The Sherman Free Library is presenting a series of exotic travel talks to overcome cabin fever.

The talks are all at 5:45 p.m. and the first on Thursday, Feb. 15 will feature William Bryant on his trip to the Canadian Maritime provinces and the Isles of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The program for Tuesday, March 13 will be Eric and Sarah Tichonuk talking about their recent adventures in Columbia.

On Tuesday, April 17, Paul Reese will be talking about his recent trip to Rhodesia.

Reese returned to the town in Africa where he served in the U.S. Peace Corps in the 1970s.

“I will talk about and show pictures of my recent trip to Zimbabwe in southern Africa,” Reese said. “The trip was made even more memorable as the recent coup happened while I was there. I taught school and lived in then-Rhodesia 50 years ago. I’ll contrast the country then and now.”

There’s also a Love Your Library fundraiser in progress, with $1 tickets on sale at the library until the drawing on Feb. 14. Prize is a basket of chocolates and other goodies.

The library on Church Street is open Tuesdays noon - 7 p.m., Wednesdays 12 - 4 p.m., Thursdays noon - 7 p.m., Fridays noon - 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.