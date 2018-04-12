× Expand Photos University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital As president of the Elizabethtown Community Board of Directors, Mrs. Doris Merrihew presided at the opening ceremonies and ribbon cutting at ECH in September, 1967. Over 1,000 people attended the official opening of the new building, as the facility moved to its current location from the former (now gone) Hubbard Hall.

ELIZABETHTOWN | She sometimes donned her well-worn U.S. Army coat laden from lapel to knee-length hem with patches and emblems.

Each was a gift to Mrs. Doris (Hicks) Merrihew from a soldier she cared for as a nurse during and in the aftermath of World War II. Each patch marked a troop battalion or a battle.

Army olive-green, the warm, woolen topcoat usually sparked questions, especially from young people at veterans’ ceremonies through the past half century plus.

Even into her 90s, Mrs. Merrihew knew each patch stitched carefully to the fabric like quilt pieces was a testament to valor and courage.

Her children say military service marked one cardinal point in a life well loved.

Her compass set its courses by family, church, military career and volunteerism.

And her life’s work ticked like the mechanism of a clock, her daughter Marsha Merrihew Fenimore explained, sitting with her sister Karen Merrihew Knox and brother Noel H. Merrihew III.

“You know how the minute and hour hands turn on the front and that’s what everybody sees? Well, she was behind that, a cog in wheels.”

She didn’t seek the spotlight, Karen said.

“She had no proclivity to assert her opinion or belief. She just sort of lived it,” Marsha said.

Genteel and gracious, the young U.S. Army nurse Lt. Doris Hicks, from Nashville, Tennessee, criss-crossed the country by railroad to care for troops moved to resorts-turned-hospitals as war raged. She met her future husband, Dr. Noel H. Merrihew Jr., on a ship steaming across the Atlantic Ocean to Germany at the end of World War II.

Photo provided by Merrihew family Photo provided by Merrihew family Photo / U.S. Department of Defense

They married in August 1947, and after completing military service, returned to Elizabethtown to spend their entire lives here.

Mrs. Merrihew’s passing at age 94 in late March closes a chapter that in many ways bridged four generations.

The early years were busy, her children say, helping establish a dental practice here in the family home on Woodruff St. with husband Dr. Noel H. Merrihew Jr., who was born in Port Henry, the son of Dr. Noel H. Merrihew Sr., of Westport.

“They were so in love,” Marsha remembers. “I don’t recall ever hearing them argue.”