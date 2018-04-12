Photos University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital
As president of the Elizabethtown Community Board of Directors, Mrs. Doris Merrihew presided at the opening ceremonies and ribbon cutting at ECH in September, 1967. Over 1,000 people attended the official opening of the new building, as the facility moved to its current location from the former (now gone) Hubbard Hall.
ELIZABETHTOWN | She sometimes donned her well-worn U.S. Army coat laden from lapel to knee-length hem with patches and emblems.
Each was a gift to Mrs. Doris (Hicks) Merrihew from a soldier she cared for as a nurse during and in the aftermath of World War II. Each patch marked a troop battalion or a battle.
Army olive-green, the warm, woolen topcoat usually sparked questions, especially from young people at veterans’ ceremonies through the past half century plus.
Even into her 90s, Mrs. Merrihew knew each patch stitched carefully to the fabric like quilt pieces was a testament to valor and courage.
Her children say military service marked one cardinal point in a life well loved.
Her compass set its courses by family, church, military career and volunteerism.
And her life’s work ticked like the mechanism of a clock, her daughter Marsha Merrihew Fenimore explained, sitting with her sister Karen Merrihew Knox and brother Noel H. Merrihew III.
“You know how the minute and hour hands turn on the front and that’s what everybody sees? Well, she was behind that, a cog in wheels.”
She didn’t seek the spotlight, Karen said.
“She had no proclivity to assert her opinion or belief. She just sort of lived it,” Marsha said.
Genteel and gracious, the young U.S. Army nurse Lt. Doris Hicks, from Nashville, Tennessee, criss-crossed the country by railroad to care for troops moved to resorts-turned-hospitals as war raged. She met her future husband, Dr. Noel H. Merrihew Jr., on a ship steaming across the Atlantic Ocean to Germany at the end of World War II.
Photo provided by Merrihew family
Photo provided by Merrihew family
Photo / U.S. Department of Defense
They married in August 1947, and after completing military service, returned to Elizabethtown to spend their entire lives here.
Mrs. Merrihew’s passing at age 94 in late March closes a chapter that in many ways bridged four generations.
The early years were busy, her children say, helping establish a dental practice here in the family home on Woodruff St. with husband Dr. Noel H. Merrihew Jr., who was born in Port Henry, the son of Dr. Noel H. Merrihew Sr., of Westport.
“They were so in love,” Marsha remembers. “I don’t recall ever hearing them argue.”
1 of 2
Photo provided by Merrihew family
Family travel was a beloved part of growing up with Dr. Noel and Mrs. Doris Merrihew, seen here with their four children, Noel III, Karen, Greg and Marsha, on a trip to the Statue of Liberty.
2 of 2
Photo provided by Merrihew family
What the Merrihew family does recall are many trips taken together to visit their mother’s family in Tennessee.
It was a buoyant annual event with four kids bouncing on the back seat, including their late brother Gregory.
Noel laughed thinking of those days and the many places they stopped to see along the way.
“Dad didn’t yell on the trips, but I do remember him pointing to draw imaginary lines in the seat around Noel, telling him not to go past those lines,” Marsha said with a little chuckle.
Family memories tumbled fair-and-square from the long-loved tales.
All of the Merrihew grandchildren and some of Mrs. Merrihew’s great grandchildren made similar excursions to Nashville through the years.
Her calm demeanor was a perfect foil to Dr. Merrihew’s exuberance.
That demeanor fed into civic projects for decades after her husband’s untimely death in 1970.
“She was always having to put things in order,” Karen said, recalling a flood event at her and husband Jack’s home in Lake Placid.
Karen’s two children, Evan and Georgiana, were whisked off while Mrs. Merrihew helped mop up, sort and rewash wet clothes.
“I remember Evan was small, and as we drove back to the house he saw her hanging stuff on the clothes line.
“‘Yep, he said, there’s Doris, picking up.’”
Picking up is made less chaotic by a life well loved.
Marsha read a few fragments of a heartfelt message received from her granddaughter, Abbey Burdo, Mrs. Merrihew’s great-granddaughter. Abbey is a student at St. Lawrence University.
“‘The things that grandma would say to me and the way she said them made me feel important and loved,’” Marsha read.
Behind the scenes, Mrs. Merrihew quietly left exceptional marks.
Through her efforts grew a modernized Elizabethtown Community Hospital, which she helped break ground for at its current location in 1967, upgrading from the circa 1840s building at the former Hubbard Hall.
Fundraising garnered $350,000 for that project, a sum that in today’s dollars would equate to $3.1 million.
Her service extended as an Army veteran to the American Legion Post 551 in Elizabethtown, both as a Legion member and with its auxiliary.
She was active in the United Church of Christ; the Order of the Eastern Star; Essex County
Historical Society; R.S.V.P.; local garden clubs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School School Board, to name a few.
For Arin Burdo, Mrs. Merrihew’s granddaughter, the first of seven, community service was shared.
“You would see her working on the books for the church, she was the treasurer for everything under the sun. And she would take us around to share in the things she liked to do.
“She treated each of us like a treasure.”
Upon hearing any of the children found displeasure in something, Marsha recalled, “she would say ‘no, you just haven’t learned to like it yet.'”
“She taught me how to like grits,” Arin laughed.
Support was always individual, like breakfast.
Her first question to anyone coming into the kitchen in the morning, Karen said, was: “How would you like your eggs?”
Marsha said her mother’s days were filled by love of family, faith, service and community.
“She said her life was like a fairy tale.”
A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following in the parish hall.
Donations in Mrs. Merrihew’s memory may be made to the United Church of Christ.