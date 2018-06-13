Lifeguard shortage may prompt City Beach changes

× Expand File photo A lifeguard shortage may result in shortened hours at the Plattsburgh City Beach this summer.

PLATTSBURGH | A shortage of lifeguards at Plattsburgh City Beach may lead to fewer open hours for beach-goers this summer.

Where the beach would normally be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, starting on June 21, the beach may only be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this year as a result of the lack of lifeguards on staff.

According to Community Development Director Matthew Miller, the city would normally employ 10-12 lifeguards to oversee the beach.

Five lifeguards are expected to preside over the water this year, three of which are still awaiting a civil service exam, he said.

The city is required to have at least one lifeguard per 50 yards of swimming area — 200 yards are normally open to swimmers.

“We’re still making outreach efforts to find more lifeguards, but at this stage, most who are certified have already taken positions elsewhere,” Miller told the Plattsburgh Common Council last week.

Miller said that the shortage of lifeguards stems both from a delayed recruitment process, which would have normally begun in January but “with the staff changeover” was late this year, and missing certifications from those who applied.

“The beach is one of our hugest assets and it needs to be functioning for our residents,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) said, calling the notion of shortened hours “unacceptable.”

“Every effort has to be made, in my opinion, to get the city beach open to the level that people are accustomed to.”

Anyone interested in serving as a lifeguard at the Plattsburgh City Beach, one of the longest freshwater beaches in the nation, can call 518-324-7709. Lifeguards are paid $11.90 per hour in their first year.

Day passes to the beach are $7 per vehicle for non-Plattsburgh residents and $9 for Canadians during the week; and $8 per vehicle for non-Plattsburgh residents and $10 for Canadians on the weekend.

City residents can obtain a beach pass at the City Recreation Center, and Town of Plattsburgh residents can obtain a beach pass at the town Recreation Department.