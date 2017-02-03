Lifesize statues proposed for Ti

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry This wooden statue of Princess Bulwagga sits at the entrance to Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Town Campground. A project to create statues of similar historic figures has been proposed for Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA – A new project would locate lifesize wooden carvings of 18th century legends around downtown Ticonderoga to enhance tourism.

Roberta Whiteley of Ti’Coustics came up with the idea.

She told the Ticonderoga Town Council recently that lifesize wooden statutes of Rogers’ Rangers leader Robert Rogers, British Lord Howe and others could be drawing cards to the town’s business district.

About 75,000 people a year visit historic Fort Ticonderoga, and local leaders have often debated how to attract more of them into the community.

“The project has been on my wish list for a long time, to build several historical statues in Ticonderoga, one a year,” Whiteley said.

“I’ve gone with wood carvings from a chainsaw artist. They’re photo opportunities; as you step up to them you can have your picture taken with them. They’re heavy; they can’t be thrown around. They are very colorful; they are stained.”

She said security devices like solar-powered lights would fend off possible vandalism.

“I have plans for eight statues over the next eight years,” she said. “The first one would be (General Louis-Joseph de) Montcalm.”

The Montcalm statue would be erected in a parking lot, she said, maybe at the former Rathbun Jeweler store. In the case of John Hancock, at the Hancock House, she said, and Lord George Augustus Howe on Lord Howe Street at the LaChute Trail turnaround.

“There’s so much that could be done to bring people from the fort into town,” Whiteley said, “so they’d start staying and having lunch in our downtown.”

She said she’s been working with Town Historian William Dolback and PRIDE of Ticonderoga on the project.

“It’s something I’d like the board to think about,” she said. “I think it’s a pretty good idea.”

Councilman Wayne Taylor Sr. asked who would maintain them.

“The only maintenance should be re-staining them,” Whiteley said. “The bright reds and blues on uniforms would be expensive, but that wouldn’t have to be done every year.”

She estimated the cost per statue at $3,500 to $8,000.

Board members said they’d offer her their thoughts on the project at a later date.