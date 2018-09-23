Lincoln’s grand design

× Christopher Breiseth discusses his scholarly paper on Lincoln’s psyche at the Black Watch Memorial Library in Ticonderoga. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Abraham Lincoln was a simple man, a humble log splitter with a self-deprecating wit and homespun tastes whose mettle was formed when he was tossed into the cauldron of the Civil War.

Or so we’ve been taught. However, Wilkes University President Emeritus Christopher Breiseth suggested to a library gathering last week that Lincoln’s aw-shucks demeanor may have disguised an inner grandiosity, a feeling that he was a man — perhaps the only man — who could save the Union.

Breiseth spoke to the annual gathering of the Friends of the Black Watch Memorial Library from a preliminary paper he is preparing for Clio’s Psyche, a scholarly organization that overlays history with psychology.

The project, “The Psychobiography of Abraham Lincoln,” explores what made the 16th president tick, from his troubled upbringing to the guilt he felt over sending so many young men to their deaths in the Civil War.

Breiseth said young Lincoln had a difficult relationship with his father, to the point that he took no part in finding a stone for his dad’s grave. Lincoln appeared to consider the Founding Fathers as his more legitimate male parent, and, psychologically at least, felt he was a direct descendent of the Founders, and thus obliged to be a caretaker for the government they had set in motion.

“By the age of 28 he was imagining his role as a major leader,” Breiseth said. “We have had no one like him in our history.”

His genius, his vision, was encapsulated in his House Divided speech, in which he was one of the few who did not believe the nation’s duality toward slavery could stand.

But it was preservation of the Union, not slavery, that was his issue. Politically, he was willing to accept about any decision the American people might make about slavery, so long as the Founders “great experiment” of self-governance was preserved.

In the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates he had brilliantly pinned his opponent to the notion of popular sovereignty — the idea that new states would vote on whether or not to allow slavery — which won Stephen Douglas the Senate race, but cost him the presidency. To Southern states, slavery was a God-given right that not even the people should have a say in. So Douglas’ hedge became an instant disqualification for their support.

Lincoln continued his mastery of the political chess board, even after his election led directly to Southern secession. His Emancipation Proclamation was, Breiseth said, “a cold legal document; he was not arguing (emancipation) on human rights terms.” Freeing the slaves (in the rebelling states only) elevated the Union cause while, obviously, costing him nothing in the South, which was at the moment beyond his control.

Lincoln, following the Founders lead, was wary of political passion, whether it was on behalf of a tyrant or a mob. The no-compromise passion of slave holders soured him on that side of the argument.

“He felt people should be able to solve their problems in reasonable fashion, and within the law,” Breiseth said.

Instead, pro-slavery forces determined they would either have their own way unconditionally, or blow up the entire nation in the name of protecting their “rights.” They almost did. But in the end, the passion of slave-holders lost to the determination of Abraham Lincoln. “He never had an easy way,” Breiseth said. “But he had the persistence to go forward.”