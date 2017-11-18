Lineup set for Thurman Country Christmas Bazaar

× Expand Photo provided Ken Raisner of Stony Creek will display and sell hand carved, painted birds.

THURMAN | The Thurman Country Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Rd.

The bazaar will feature unique country gifts handcrafted by area artisans. Admission is free.

Participating vendors include:

Herrmaking Creations by Amber Herrmann - all-natural homemade soaps and soy wax candles;

Dawn’s Delights by Dawn Findley - brownies, cinnamon coffee cake, bundt cakes, pies, muffins and loaf breads;

Lucyann’s Art by Winefred Martin - custom paper bead jewelry, wood burned signs and unique shelves and lazy susans;

Adirondack Songbirds by Ken Raisner, who hand carves and paints birds of all kinds;

Adirondack Gold’s Cheryl Kenyon will offer pure maple products;

Eileen Baker and Cheryl Greenholtz will share hand-crocheted items;

Mary Kenyon’s fleece throws, decorative dish towels and pot holders and other holiday-themed sewn and knitted items;

Michael Carbery’s artistic creations

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

The vendor table fees help support Thurman’s annual Neighbor Holiday Gift Basket project, in which volunteers fill and deliver cheerful small gift baskets to be delivered to local folks who are alone, ill or in nursing homes.

Those attending the bazaar may also support the neighbor baskets by buying raffle tickets or giving monetary donations or by volunteering time to bake cookies and breads, solicit or buy items needed goods and/or help fill and deliver the baskets on Dec. 1.

For more information call Cheryl Kenyon at (518) 623-9718.