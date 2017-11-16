Lions launch assault against diabetes

Photo provided
LONG LAKE | The International Lions Club is emitting a full-throated roar this week against diabetes and has launched an awareness campaign to combat the chronic condition.
It’s only natural considering the organization has always focused on eyes, and diabetes robs people of their vision.
For the Long Lake Lions, it’s personal following the illness of member Robert Keough.
Keough had surgery to remove a pancreatic tumor last winter, and was back on his feet by June.
But he awoke one morning to find he was barely able to get out of bed and was rushed to Saranac Lake for treatment.
“The doctor realized his blood sugar numbers were just incredible,” said Kate Cronn, a member of the Long Lake Lions.
Keough suffered a diabetic incident, and has been struggling to bring it into check by attending a series of classes designed to educate him about how to cope with the disease.
The retired RIT professor now has his diabetes under control through a combination of medication and lifestyle changes.
He will share his journey on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Adirondack Hotel in Long Lake at 7 p.m.
Keough didn’t fit the traditional profile for someone at risk for Type 2 diabetes, formerly known as “adult onset diabetes.”
He had always been in good shape and wasn’t overweight.
“That’s why it’s considered a silent killer,” said Cronn.
The event at the Adirondack Hotel, she said, is designed to educate residents on symptoms and steer them towards getting tested.
Diabetes is a chronic, but preventable, condition in which blood sugar levels are above normal.
It is deadly, clocking in as the seventh leading cause of the death in the U.S.
Numbers statewide have steadily increased over the past two decades, from 6.3 percent of adults in 2000 to 10 percent in 2014, according to the state Department of Health.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 29.1 million Americans have diabetes and 8.1 million are undiagnosed.
Risk increases with age, and numbers are rising, in part, because the population is getting older and living longer, said Dr. Russell Rider, a Long Lake physician.
Hamilton County has the oldest average age in the state, according to the 2000 U.S. Census. And Long Lake has the oldest average age.
“It is a town of elderly people, by and large,” Rider said.
As such, Rider sees more diabetics daily than someone who has younger patients.
The disease can cause vascular disease, and complications stemming from a failure to reduce high blood sugar include blindness, cardiac disease, kidney failure, ulcers and limb amputation.
Patients are also at higher risk for strokes and heart disease.
Aside from age, risk factors include poor lifestyle choices, including smoking and unhealthy diets that drive up cholesterol and elevate blood pressure.
Poverty also plays a role.
Adults with an annual household income of less than $15,000 are nearly three times as likely to report having diabetes as adults earning $50,000 annually, according to the state Department of Health.
And for rural areas like Long Lake, geography itself plays a leading role.
A lack of access to healthy food can be a factor. So are the large number of residents on fixed budgets who must resort to cheap and affordable food.
Embarking on the long drive to supermarkets containing healthy foods isn’t always feasible for elderly struggling with the high price of gas and failing vision — especially during the long and dark winters.
“Through the winter months, our lone grocery store is shut down,” Rider said. “It has many facets and dimensions in which that’s a detriment to getting good food.”
Rider said it’s important for people to understand the disease can be asymptomatic.
“They’re not going to be aware because of how they feel,” he said. “It’s technically a laboratory diagnosis.”
Everyone is invited to attend the session on Nov. 28.
But despite the gloom and doom, fending off the disease can be as simple as losing small amounts of weight and being active for at least 150 minutes per week.
If diagnosed, complications are not inevitable: they can be prevented by good control of blood glucose levels, as well as control of blood pressure and cholesterol.
“It is never too late to help yourself and those you love to make the changes that will help keep them healthy,” Cronn said in a statement. “Start by educating yourself.”
As for Keough, he’s on the mend, Cronn said.
“It’s under control, and he looks terrific.”
The Long Lake Lions Club will update their Facebook page throughout the month with diabetes updates. Visit lionsclubs.org and idf.org for more info.
DIABETES SYMPTOMS
The symptoms of diabetes may be mild to severe. Some people may not have any symptoms at all. People who are concerned that they might have diabetes should talk to their doctor or healthcare provider to find out how to get tested to learn if they have diabetes.
People may have some or none of the most common symptoms of diabetes:
Increased thirst;
Increased hunger
Having to urinate more often – especially at night
Feeling very tired
Weight loss
Blurry vision
Sores that do not heal
Tingling/numbness in the hands and feet
— Source: New York State Department of Health