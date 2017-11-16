Lions launch assault against diabetes

× Expand Photo provided The Long Lake Lions Club will host a diabetes information session on Nov. 28 at the Adirondack Hotel as part of a nationwide push to make people aware of the chronic disease.

LONG LAKE | The International Lions Club is emitting a full-throated roar this week against diabetes and has launched an awareness campaign to combat the chronic condition.

It’s only natural considering the organization has always focused on eyes, and diabetes robs people of their vision.

For the Long Lake Lions, it’s personal following the illness of member Robert Keough.

Keough had surgery to remove a pancreatic tumor last winter, and was back on his feet by June.

But he awoke one morning to find he was barely able to get out of bed and was rushed to Saranac Lake for treatment.

“The doctor realized his blood sugar numbers were just incredible,” said Kate Cronn, a member of the Long Lake Lions.

Keough suffered a diabetic incident, and has been struggling to bring it into check by attending a series of classes designed to educate him about how to cope with the disease.

The retired RIT professor now has his diabetes under control through a combination of medication and lifestyle changes.

He will share his journey on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Adirondack Hotel in Long Lake at 7 p.m.

Keough didn’t fit the traditional profile for someone at risk for Type 2 diabetes, formerly known as “adult onset diabetes.”

He had always been in good shape and wasn’t overweight.

“That’s why it’s considered a silent killer,” said Cronn.

The event at the Adirondack Hotel, she said, is designed to educate residents on symptoms and steer them towards getting tested.

Diabetes is a chronic, but preventable, condition in which blood sugar levels are above normal.

It is deadly, clocking in as the seventh leading cause of the death in the U.S.

Numbers statewide have steadily increased over the past two decades, from 6.3 percent of adults in 2000 to 10 percent in 2014, according to the state Department of Health.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 29.1 million Americans have diabetes and 8.1 million are undiagnosed.

Risk increases with age, and numbers are rising, in part, because the population is getting older and living longer, said Dr. Russell Rider, a Long Lake physician.