Lions offer eye tests

SCHROON LAKE | The Schroon Lake Lions Club is continuing to offer free eye screenings for pre-K and Kindergarten children in local elementary schools.

“(It’s) a program the Schroon Lake Lions Club does every year, that screens children for eye problems before they become permanent,” Lions member Dennis D’Amico said.

The program is called Lion SEE (Screening Eyes Early) and is in partnership with KidSight USA.

So far this year the club has screened more 200 students, with 10 percent needing additional follow-up, he said.

“Our goal is to reach out to parents, schools and caregivers emphasizing the importance of early identification of potential vision problems and refer those that need further evaluation to an eye care professional,” D’Amico said. “Our state of the art equipment can screen for six different risk factors that may lead to amblyopia and hopefully be corrected through early detection.”

He said the procedure is simple and non-intrusive, and no equipment touches a child.

“According to educational experts, 80 percent of learning is visual,” D’Amico said. “So if a child can’t see well, they can’t learn well. Yet most young children don’t get their vision screened until they have problems learning or paying attention in school. By then, it may already be too late.”

He said unless vision problems are detected early, they risk becoming permanent by age 7.

“With this in mind, we will continue to reach out to schools and other organizations in order to screen as many young children as possible,” D’Amico said.