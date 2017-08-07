Literacy Volunteers receives International Paper Foundation grant

PORT HENRY — Literacy Volunteers of Essex and Franklin Counties (LVEF) has been awarded $2,000 grant by the International Paper Foundation to underwrite printing costs for the organization’s brochures, annual report and newsletter.

“We are deeply grateful to International Paper for this award and to the communications staff at the Ticonderoga Mill in particular,” said Literacy Volunteers Executive Director Marie Despres. “As a non-profit organization, we rely on our corporate partners. Their continued support of our mission empowers us to forge a stronger community through literacy.”        

Literacy Volunteers recruits and trains volunteer tutors to work one-on-one with students. 

Each tutor attends an accredited training program that gives them the skills to effectively tutor adult students in both basic literacy and English as a Second Language (ESL).

LV then matches trained tutors with adult students in need of training in math, reading, ESL or digital literacy and help with obtaining a High School Equivalency (HSE) qualification.

The community-based, non-profit provides ongoing resources and learning workspaces in Port Henry, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Malone. For more information, contact Despres at 546-3008 or director@litvol.com.

