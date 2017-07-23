Little Bridge dedication ceremony set

× Expand File photo The Morrisonville Bridge has officially been renamed Gordie Little Bridge after the local storyteller who passed away last year.

SCHUYLER FALLS — A dedication ceremony for the newly-designated Gordie Little Memorial Bridge on State Route 22B is set to be held on July 29 at 11 a.m.

The program will include remarks from dignitaries, participation from Morrisonville and District 3 Volunteer Fire Departments, words from Gordie Little’s family and the official dedication.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to park at the Schuyler Falls Town Hall.

The event will take place next to the bridge.