Little, faculty member honored at NCCC

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell North Country Community College President Steven Tyrell presents New York State Sen. Betty Little with the College Recognition of Support Award.

SARANAC LAKE | A state senator and career teacher were honored during North Country Community College’s Community Leader’s Day last week.

Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and faculty member Larry McFaddin were each honored during the event, held as part of the institution’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Little received the College Recognition of Support award for her efforts in $1.1 million in grant funding to upgrade the school’s science labs and athletic fields.

“This is the largest singular capital investment in the Saranac Lake campus in a very long time,” said NCCC President Steven Tyrell. “What you have secured for the college will make a real difference for those teaching, learning and living at the Saranac Lake campus for year to come.”

Little said keeping the college in the forefront is fundamental for its success.

“I felt the funds were needed to help this campus and it’s my job to help the community, which I enjoy doing in any way that I can,” Little said.

McFadden was awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Faculty Service, recognizing the contributions of faculty both inside and outside the classroom.

“Larry truly loves and cares for this institution,” Tyrell said. “His long term dedication, ongoing enthusiasm and clear understanding of students and faculty, as well as college administrative needs, make him an unequaled candidate for this award.”

“I don’t even know what to say,” commented McFaddin. “I think this shows how much we at this school truly care about these students. I have been a coach all my life and no matter what, it is always about teamwork and those you work with, and we have always had great teamwork with everyone here.”