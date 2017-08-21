Little honored by funeral directors

ALBANY | The New York State Funeral Directors Association (NYSFDA) was pleased to present a “Friend of Funeral Service Award” to state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) recently for her state Senate sponsorship and tireless advocacy to successfully secure a law allowing funeral homes to serve light food and refreshments in New York State.

The law removing the prohibition on food and beverage in the funeral home took effect statewide on Jan. 17.

The NYSFDA Award was established in 1998 to provide special recognition to the individual or organization demonstrating outstanding support for funeral consumers and funeral service in New York State.

“It is not awarded every year - only when special recognition for support of funeral service is called for,” says NYSFDA Deputy Executive Director, Randy L. McCullough, CAE.

“Because of her work, an important measure of comfort will be provided to families and loved ones of the deceased as well as to those individuals waiting to pay their respects,” says NYSFDA Government Affairs Committee Chairman and funeral director, William E. McVeigh.

Other notable past winners of NYSFDA’s prestigious award have included: NYS Senator Owen Johnson; NYS Senator Hugh Farley, NYS Assemblywoman Audrey Pheffer and NYS Assemblyman Richard Gottfried.

Founded in 1889, the New York State Funeral Directors Association, Inc. is the oldest state association of funeral directors in the U.S., representing more than 900 member firms and 3,300 licensed funeral directors in New York State.