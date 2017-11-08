Little hunter scores big prize

× Expand Photo provided Eastin LaPointe helped his father bag this eight-point buck in Putnam Station on Oct. 28.

PUTNAM STATION | Just call him the Lil’ Deerslayer.

At just 5 years old, one local hunter has already helped fell an eight-point buck.

Proud dad Jay LaPointe took his son Eastin with him on an early-season deer hunt late last month.

The pair left on a frosty morning, with Eastin armed with a “can call” they purchased from WalMart.

The LaPointes settled in at their favorite hunting spot in Putnam Station.

It wasn’t long before Eastin blew the horn, which emits a sound like a doe in heat.

“The minute we sat down, we saw a deer,” Jay told The Sun.

The animal rubbed his horns on a tree and took off.

“He was probably 20 yards from us and I shot him,” Jay said.

Eastin was over the moon at helping his Dad rattle the 165 pound buck.

“He was psyched — he started crying over it. We were both crying,” Jay said. “It was one of the best hunts I’ve ever had.”

Jay harvested the kill last week, and will have the head mounted for Eastin. In the meantime, the family will eat well all winter.

A love of hunting runs deep in the family and Jay has installed a deep sense of appreciation for the sport amongst all of his children.

But Eastin, he said, is the diehard of the bunch.

Jay himself grew up under the tutelage of his uncles.

“Spending time in the woods, that’s about all we do,” he said.

The hunt was the first time Jay used a can call.

“I will be doing more,” he said.

Eastin has taken on rock star status amongst his kindergarten classmates at Ticonderoga Central.

Jay said he and Eastin make a great team.

“It was pretty cool,” he said.