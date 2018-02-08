Little, Stec introduce ambulance relief legislation

Pete DeMola
State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) have introduced legislation that would allow municipalities to create ambulance districts.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Two state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow municipalities to create ambulance districts.
Local officials say it will alleviate the labor shortage facing emergency squads across the rural Adirondack Park as they struggle to attract emergency medical technicians.
“This is where this idea for this piece of legislation originated,” state Sen. Elizabeth Little (R-Queensbury) told Essex County lawmakers on Thursday.
Little’s Senate bill joins companion legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).
Local governments have been grappling with plummeting volunteer rates for years, a decline that can be attributed to an aging population paired with increased training requirements that lawmakers and squad leaders have long said is a hurdle to attracting young talent.
The statewide average response time for an ambulance is 13 minutes, Little said. But the number is 23 minutes in the North Country.
“You never know when someone is going to need an ambulance,” Little said. “It’s not something you plan on.”
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston has been one of the most vocal advocates for state action to solve what he has long referred to as a crisis.
“It’s critical,” Preston said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t understand. It’s happening every week. They’re dialing 911 and are not getting an ambulance. It’s not right in so many ways.”
The bill would also require a report from the commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to “identify challenges facing volunteer emergency services or personnel.”
This legislation, said Stec, “would provide local government the flexibility it needs to meet today’s demand for reliable service.”
At present, counties and cities are barred from forming special ambulance districts.
Essex County is exploring the creation of a countywide ambulance district to even out coverage.
“Twenty-five cents of $1,000 of assessment will fund this program,” Preston said. “It will raise $1.7 million.”
Warren County, too, is exploring options, said Little, citing a joint meeting with both counties last October.
Services in Essex County are currently provided by a patchwork of local squads, many of whom have been grafted onto local budgets as volunteers have dried up.
But the costs are escalating as towns are increasingly taking on those responsibilities, including Willsboro, Essex and North Hudson, whose budget skyrocketed by 600 percent recently after the town opted to contract with Schroon Lake for EMS services.
“We’re paying already for ambulance systems,” said Essex County Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland. “This system will allow us to replace that patchwork of fire districts and general funds funding it. Every town has a slightly different system, but we’re all still paying.”
The ultimate goal, Gillilland said, is “prompt and affordable” coverage countywide.
“I think in the long run, the costs are going to do down,” he said.
Little and Stec are in the process of garnering support for the proposed legislation amongst their colleagues.
Preston said he gave Gov. Andrew Cuomo a fact-sheet prepared by the county’s Emergency Services Coordinator on Tuesday.
“I personally put it in the governor’s hand and said, ‘Would you please just read this?’” Preston said. “The governor appeared to me he was listening and said, ‘I’ll talk to Betty (Little).’”
“He’s a man of his word,” Preston said.
Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said the creation of a special district will allow Essex County to collect fees from properties with tax-exempt status, which amounts to some $2 billion countywide.
“We can leverage additional assessed value to lower property tax rates,” he said.
The proposed bills have the support of the New York State Association of Counties
“This truly is shared services amongst towns and the county at your initiative and we really applaud the state legislature for doing this. Not just in the North Country, but for counties across the state it will be a benefit,” said Executive Director Stephen Acquario. “We have to help the men and women out there who are volunteering their services.”
The creation and oversight of a possible countywide district would be administered by Essex County, and will not include the creation of a board of commissioners.
County lawmakers said they hoped the legislation could be paired with coursework at community colleges and local BOCES programs that would offer EMT training as a career track.
“They need to do some studies in regards to this and help us be able to provide EMTs who have all necessary trainings which volunteers find to be just about prohibitive to gain all of the certifications,” said Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington.
Essex County Emergency Services Coordinator Patty Bashaw said discussions with North Country Community College and BOCES programs in Franklin County have shown promise.
Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava appeared pleased at the proposals.
“I’ve been championing this cause for probably 15 years,” he said.