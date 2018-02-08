Little, Stec introduce ambulance relief legislation

× Expand Pete DeMola State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) have introduced legislation that would allow municipalities to create ambulance districts.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Two state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow municipalities to create ambulance districts.

Local officials say it will alleviate the labor shortage facing emergency squads across the rural Adirondack Park as they struggle to attract emergency medical technicians.

“This is where this idea for this piece of legislation originated,” state Sen. Elizabeth Little (R-Queensbury) told Essex County lawmakers on Thursday.

Little’s Senate bill joins companion legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

Local governments have been grappling with plummeting volunteer rates for years, a decline that can be attributed to an aging population paired with increased training requirements that lawmakers and squad leaders have long said is a hurdle to attracting young talent.

The statewide average response time for an ambulance is 13 minutes, Little said. But the number is 23 minutes in the North Country.

“You never know when someone is going to need an ambulance,” Little said. “It’s not something you plan on.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston has been one of the most vocal advocates for state action to solve what he has long referred to as a crisis.

“It’s critical,” Preston said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t understand. It’s happening every week. They’re dialing 911 and are not getting an ambulance. It’s not right in so many ways.”

The bill would also require a report from the commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to “identify challenges facing volunteer emergency services or personnel.”

This legislation, said Stec, “would provide local government the flexibility it needs to meet today’s demand for reliable service.”

At present, counties and cities are barred from forming special ambulance districts.

Essex County is exploring the creation of a countywide ambulance district to even out coverage.

“Twenty-five cents of $1,000 of assessment will fund this program,” Preston said. “It will raise $1.7 million.”

Warren County, too, is exploring options, said Little, citing a joint meeting with both counties last October.

Services in Essex County are currently provided by a patchwork of local squads, many of whom have been grafted onto local budgets as volunteers have dried up.