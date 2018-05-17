Little to seek re-election to state Senate

× Expand File photo State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is running for re-election.

QUEENSBURY | State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is running for re-election.

Little announced her intention to seek a ninth term on Wednesday.

"To dispel any and all rumors that are so characteristic of Albany these days, I am running for re-election to the state Senate,” Little said in a statement. “I made the decision to seek re-election many months ago and no one should have a doubt about it.”

Little chairs the Housing, Construction and Community Development Committee and sits on numerous others, including Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation; Education, Environmental Conservation, and Energy and Telecommunications.

Little, first elected in 2002, handily won re-election in 2016 with 88 percent of the vote against a Green Party candidate.

“I love the work and value immensely the privilege and honor of serving as the representative of the 45th Senate District,” Little said. “I have been in the process of meeting with the county committees in my district to gain their endorsements and I am looking forward to being on the ballot this November."

Little is among the four GOP state senators interviewing candidates vying to fill out the remainder of former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s term as part of a state legislative panel.

The committee interviewed Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood on Tuesday.

At present, 13 candidates are in the running.

Schneiderman resigned abruptly last week amid reports of violence against women.

The senator is seeking a ninth term when at least five of her Republican colleagues have bowed out, opening up an opportunity for Democrats to fully control the state legislature for the first time since 2010.

Candidates have until July 12 to file designated party petitions for state office.

For now, Little is running unopposed.

“Has anyone reached out to me?” said Warren County Democratic Committee Chairman Lynne Boecher. “No they haven’t. But I would anticipate the fact that we had 11 people running against (Rep.) Elise Stefanik and I would venture to say there will be a candidate that will go against Betty and Dan (Stec) and all of them.”

At least one of the former candidates, Don Boyajian, announced a bid for state Assembly District 107 on Tuesday.

Little's district comprises all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington.