Living history at Fort Ti

× Expand Photo provided At Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday, March 24 is the “Ordered the Join the Northern Army in Canada” living history event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga is hosting a one-day living history event Saturday, on March 24 as new recruits and veteran troops prepare to join the ongoing Continental Army campaign against Canada in spring 1776.

Living history demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. feature the weapons, tactics, trades, and people needed for fighting and surviving in the Continental Army’s Northern Department.

“This living history event will highlight the story of the struggle for liberty in the first full year of the war for American Independence,” said Beth Hill, president and CEO. “Our commitment to bringing the dramatic and real story of our past to life through unforgettable programs such as the ‘Ordered to Join the Northern Army in Canada’ living history event is an opportunity to share with our visitors the importance of Ticonderoga in the founding of America.”

Highlighted programming throughout the day features the struggle to keep an American army alive in March 1776. Reinforcements head for northern forts and Canada as they drill to defend Ticonderoga as a vital and strategic link in the military supply chain.

Admission to the event is $12 for the general public and free to Fort Ticonderoga Members, Ambassador Pass holders, and children age four and under. For the full event schedule, visit https://www.fortticonderoga.org/events/fort-events/living-history-event-ordered-to-join-the-northern-army-in-canada/detail.

For more information, call 518-585-2821 or visit www.fortticonderoga.org.