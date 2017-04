× Expand Photo provided

TICONDEROGA – St. Mary’s School will be presenting the “Living Stations” on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church on Father Jogues Place in Ticonderoga. This depiction demonstrates Jesus’s passion, death and resurrection and is an annual Lenten presentation performed by middle school students from St. Mary’s School. All are welcome. Shown are last year’s performers of this event.