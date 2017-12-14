Local airport to add daily flight to NYC area

× Expand Photo provided/Corey Hurwitch Cape Air arrives at the Adirondack Regional Airport with three daily trips in and out of Boston. A new proposal by the commuter airline would add service to White Plains with a connecting shuttle into Manhattan.

HARRIETSTOWN | Town councilors, Cape Air and airport officials are looking to add a daily flight to White Plains with a connecting car trip into New York City.

The proposed flight line addition comes as the Adirondack Regional Airport’s Essential Air Service (EAS) four-year contract with Cape Air for is up for negotiation.

Airport Manager Corey Hurwitch told the Sun that Cape Air’s current subsidy ends at the end of February.

“So before then, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) put out an announcement saying they are looking for proposals from carriers. We received two: one from Cape Air and one from Boutique Air, a West Coast company that is expanding into the east and has service out of Massena,” he said.

“What was decided at the Town Council meeting last Thursday is support for the four-year Cape Air contract, but DOT is really the one who makes the final decision.”

According to proposals submitted to DOT, Cape Air’s plan for a twice-daily Boston flight (round trip) plus a once-daily White Plains flight seeks approximately $2.3 million in EAS subsidy for year one with a four-year contract.

The amount increases slightly through subsequent years.

Boutique Air proposed three-times daily flights (round-trip) to Boston with a $2.7 million annual subsidy over a two-year period.

“DOT is really looking for two-year solutions, but Cape Air is preferring a four-year contract, thus seeking a little bit lower subsidy,” Hurwitch explained.

The four-year EAS contract would allow the airline to plan long-term for new aircraft purchases and personnel.

DOT bases their final decision on a number of factors, especially community support, Hurwitch said.

The airport in Lake Clear is owned by the town.

Harrietstown Supervisor Michael Kilroy drafted a letter indicating the Town Council’s support for the Cape Air plan, adding daily service to White Plains.

Based in Boston, Cape Air is likewise looking forward to new service to the greater NYC region.

“We are looking to continue serving SLK (Adirondack Regional) for four more years: SLK-BOS (Boston) and SLK-HPN (White Plains),” said Trish Lorino, vice president of marketing and public relations at Cape Air.