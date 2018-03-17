Local anti-drug group nets $1K grant

TICONDEROGA | The Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County has received a $1,000 grant from the Evergreen Fund of the Adirondack Foundation.

The grant will help support the agency’s ongoing work within Essex County schools and communities.

“We greatly appreciate these funds from the Evergreen Fund donors, which we believe acknowledge the critical nature of our efforts addressing substance abuse in the region,” said the prevention team’s executive director, Doug Terbeek.

The prevention team is now in its 32nd year of operation, providing a range of substance abuse prevention and youth development services within Essex County.

Descriptions of these services can be found on their Facebook page at facebook.com/preventionteamessexcountyny and their website at preventionteam.org.