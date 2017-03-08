Local artist to teach specialized arts programs

× Amy Guglielmo poses in the Plattsburgh Public Library’s children’s section with one of her books. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Arts education is about to get a little more fun.

Amy Guglielmo, a local art teacher and children’s book author, was recently awarded $4,320 through the New York Council on the Arts for three arts education programs.

The class curriculums, approved through a rigorous state application process, were formulated by Guglielmo for students at Beekmantown Middle School, Cumberland Head Elementary School and Morrisonville Elementary.

BEEKMANTOWN

The Beekmantown Middle School class — upcoming in April — will revolve around “upcycled fashion.”

The students will explore how to use recycled materials — paper, plastic and found objects — to create what Guglielmo called “wearable works of art.”

“It’s a different way for students to express themselves,” said Guglielmo. “By doing this, [the students] are able to envision something and bring it to life.”

The students will then have an opportunity to present their creations in their own “Project Runway” type fashion show.

“We want to put the arts in S.T.E.M.,” said Guglielmo, referencing the push in education for students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. “We want to make it ‘S.T.E.A.M.’”

CUMBERLAND HEAD

At Cumberland Head Elementary School, the course focus will shift to diversity through the arts.

“Students will learn about art and artists, literature and music from cultures around the world,” said Guglielmo. “Through art, literature, and music students with be exposed to and create art projects inspired by people with diverse and different backgrounds.”

Guglielmo will partner with art teacher Roxana Palmer for this project.

The duo may collaborate on a possible famous artists inspired mural at the elementary school, she said.

“I have a basement full of egg cartons waiting,” Guglielmo joked.

MORRISONVILLE

In Morrisonville, Guglielmo has curated a lesson plan surrounding modern masters of art.

“Elementary art students at Morrisonville Elementary School will learn about the modern masters from around the world through art and literature and problem solving activities,” said Guglielmo.

Each course is expected to last a few weeks each.

Guglielmo’s next project, a children’s book titled “Pocket Full of Colors” co-authored with Jacqueline Tourville, will be released in August of this year.