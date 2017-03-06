Local attorney reopens Plattsburgh law firm

× Attorney Justin Herzog Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Take two.

Local attorney Justin Herzog has opened a new law office in Plattsburgh.

This general practice firm, located on U.S. Avenue, is Herzog’s second attempt at practicing law.

Herzog originally opened a practice in Rouses Point in 2001 shortly after graduating from Albany Law School. That office, which later moved to Plattsburgh, stayed open until 2006.

The attorney was arrested and suspended from practicing law that year for forging a client’s signature on a $15,000 loan and pocketing the money.

Narcotics, he said, took him on a darker path in life. But months of jail time, rehab and probation started the healing process and guided him back to the light.

“It’s still something I’ve had to deal with,” Herzog said. “But I’ve overcome it and now I live a sober and healthy life.”

Herzog, a changed man, got back into the workforce as a salesman and then a dock manager for the Plattsburgh Boat Basin until getting reinstated as an attorney.

Since opening, the firm has taken on 60 new clients, said Herzog. “The support from the community has been incredible.”

The law office today focuses primarily on real estate and bankruptcy cases, said Herzog. But the office does take on a variety of different individual cases.

× Meet the Law Office of Justin Herzog team: (L-R) Attorney Justin Herzog, Office Manager Wendy Lashway-LaMare and Legal Assistant Sean Puvogel. Photo by Teah Dowling

“We have a vast knowledge of different types of situations,” Office Manager Wendy Lashway-LaMare said. “With our experience, we would be able to help people in any situation that arises.”

Lashway-LaMare, former staff member of O’Connell & Aronowitz Law Office in Plattsburgh, was hired along with Legal Assistant Sean Puvogel to join Herzog’s legal team.

Puvogel recommends people to turn to Herzog’s practice for all legal matters.

“Everything is handled with urgency and care here,” he said. “And we provide great service.”

Herzog said he hopes this law office will stay open for years to come.

“Hopefully, the second time will be better,” he said. “I’m going to give it my best effort.”

The Law Office of Justin Herzog is located at 5139 U.S. Avenue in Plattsburgh. The hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday by appointments only. For more information, call 518-324-3030, email justin@jdherzogesq.com or visit www.jdherzogesq.com.