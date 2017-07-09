Local author’s book at Ticonderoga library

× Expand Photo provided A new book on gardening was presented to the Black Watch Library in Ticonderoga by Ann Westervelt, right, Carillon Garden Club president. Receiving the book is Library Director Heather Johns.

TICONDEROGA – The Carillon Garden Club of Ticonderoga and Hague recently donated a new book by a local author to the Black Watch Memorial Library in Ticonderoga.

Adding to previously donated adult books on gardening to the library, the club chose one of North Ferrisburg, Vt. resident Charlie Nardozzi’s books on gardening in observance of National Garden Week.

“This book can be enjoyed by all who like to grow flowers, vegetables,” said the club’s Betty Rettig.

The book, “Foodscaping, A Practical and Innovative Way to Create an Edible Landscape,” suggests many different types of plants: flowers, berries and vegetables to use to beautify gardens.

“There are many suggestions of hardy plants for our area and what types grow best in what type of soil and sun,” she said. “‘Foodscaping’ is just what it sounds like — growing food in a landscape. It’s the way to integrate edibles into traditional beds and borders, as well as finding edible replacements for what traditionally are purely ornamental shrubs, trees and perennials.”

The book cover items like rosemary can be used as a hedge because it grows that tall in certain climates, to using grapes on an arbor to provide shade and fruit, to interplanting lettuces, some of which are very colorful, into annuals borders, to planting a fruit-bearing serviceberry for spring flowers, fall foliage, and fruit.

Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, speaker, and radio and television personality. He has spoken at national and local venues such as the Philadelphia Flower Show, Master Gardener conferences, Carillon Garden Club programs, Fort Ticonderoga Garden Symposiums and trade shows.

The Carillon Garden Club is very pleased to be able to present books on gardening each year to local libraries, Rettig said.

“By sharing knowledge on gardening and other related topics is one way that the club demonstrates its mission of conservation, environmental concern, and appreciation for civic beauty,” she said. “The club encourages new members.”

For more information about the club and its activities, projects and meetings, contact Joyce Cooper, membership chair, at 585-2640 or President Ann Westervelt at 585-6548.