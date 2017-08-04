Local author returns for Plattsburgh signing

× Expand Photo provided Author Melody Dimick will appear in Plattsburgh on Aug. 12 and Altona on Aug. 16 to sign copies of her latest release, “Blame.”

PLATTSBURGH — Author Melody Dimick will make a hometown visit next Saturday to sign copies of her new book.

Dimick will appear at the Cornerstone Bookstore in downtown Plattsburgh on Aug. 12 to sign copies of “Blame,” her latest release and the last in her “Silence” trilogy.

Released in June, “Blame” follows the story of Jacob — a student attending school in the Adirondacks — as he deals with his father’s secrets and the impending divorce of his parents.

Dimick is known for writing primarily for teenagers; no doubt a result of teaching teens in Clinton County for over 30 years.

Between her days at Northern Adirondack Central School, SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College, she estimates that she probably has around 10,000 former students in the area.

“If some of my students read my book, they’ll recognize some stories that they may have told me,” she said.

“I taught in Clinton County for over 30 years and I saw that many teens shared the same problems, but they didn’t know that. Many felt that they were alone with their problems and alienated.

“I hope (by reading this book) teens will find out that there are other people who have problems similar to their own.”

Dimick will also stop by the Altona Town Hall for a book signing on Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information about Dimick and her previous releases, visit melodydeandimick.com.