Local biz buoyed over Boreas-related grants

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Local businesses and governments received $750,000 in grants as part of the deal that transferred the Boreas Ponds Tract to the state last year. Pictured above: Gov. Andrew Cuomo walks with an aide at Elk Lake in North Hudson on May 10, 2016.

NEWCOMB — The Nature Conservancy pledged to provide $500,000 in grant funding for small businesses last May when they inked the deal to sell Boreas Ponds Tract to the state.

The funds, said the nonprofit, would help small businesses accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors scrambling to experience the lands that had been under private ownership for over a century.

A dozen local businesses and nonprofits across the Upper Hudson received those funds last week as part of a competitive microenterprise grant program, including outfits in Long Lake, Indian Lake, Newcomb, North Hudson and Newcomb.

The ADK Trading Post in Long Lake received $28,882 for new equipment and to market the year-round popular general store on Route 30, just north of downtown.

“We’re going to increase our inventory of outdoor supplies, and we’re pretty excited,” said Vickie Sandiford, owner.

Five years after opening the business, some of their kitchen equipment is dated and needs to be replaced, Sandiford said.

A new panini board will aid during peak season when the hotspot doles out thousands of sandwiches the old-fashioned way — as will a new outdoor tent designed to shield hungry visitors.

“We’re hoping Boreas Ponds adventurers will stop,” Sandiford said.

So does Morningside Camps and Cottages, located adjacent to the Minerva Town Beach, who hopes their $30,255 award will aid in facilitating more themed events — especially during shoulder seasons.

“We’re trying to become a venue in addition to a resort,” said Manager David LaBar.

Ideally new equipment — tables, chairs and cooking equipment — will cut down in expenses, and will help in hosting more festivals, weddings and festival-type events, like arts and crafts fairs.

“It’s a seed,” LaBar said. “It’s a catalyst that’s going to help me.”

LaBar said once people visit the region and see firsthand what it has to offer — including Boreas Ponds — they will return.

“We’re trying not only to bring them here, but connect (visitors) to the features and assets it has,” he said.

Michael Lenhart, of Yogi-Bear’s Adirondack Jellystone Park in North Hudson, said the funds will fill a much-needed gap in overnight lodging infrastructure.

The campgrounds received $31,423 for a new prefabricated bunkhouse and equipment to serve excursion groups along the Schroon River.

“We expect a lot of large family groups, and many diversified types of groups,” Lenhart said of the upcoming influx into Boreas.

The bunkhouse will also serve transient populations — like utility crews and tree trimmers — as they touch down for week-long jobs in the region.

“We get a lot of demand for this,” Lenhart said.

Improvements at the Masten House Fine Lodging and Retreat Center, a historic mansion located in the Upper Works Historic District in Newcomb, will also aid in lodging.

The funds will allow the upgrade of the caretaker’s house on the property, among other measures designed to make the historic facility more equipped to serve as a new overnight inn, group retreat and conference destination, said Paul Hai, associate director of the SUNY ESF Newcomb Campus, and leader of the Northern Forest Institute, which is responsible for management of the facility.

Wayfinding signage will make the site easier to find for visitors, including those visiting the Gateway and Boreas Ponds.

“It’s an absolutely remarkable spot, but not a spot everyone can find right away,” Hai said.

Hai sees the investments by the state and the Nature Conservancy, which have been long in the works, as part of a critical effort to tie the region together into a comprehensive package, not only when it comes to linking the campus to the town of Newcomb, but also on a regional level.

“The Montreal-Albany corridor and everything in between — we’re really starting to raise awareness,” Hai said. “We’re really excited for the college to be a part of this.”

Lenhart said a strong local business community is critical in supporting the Gateway to the Adirondacks project that will transform Frontier Town into a tourism hub.

“We need to help (Paradox Brewery) as a private enterprise to get more commercial development in there to draw the public in,” he said, referring to the Schroon-based craft brewery’s $4 million expansion project.

As part of a separate funding stream, Essex County received nearly $122,000 to make reinforcements for the town-owned Minerva Lake Dam.

Other grant recipients include the Adirondack Hotel, Raquette River Outfitters, Adirondack Growl & Grub and the Coner (Long Lake), Trailhead Resort, Scoops Ice Cream and Cloudsplitter Outfitters (Newcomb), and the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce.

The microenterprise grant program is administered by the Essex County Industrial Development Agency.

“The economic impact of this program will help businesses become more sustainable and profitable,” said Co-Executive Director of Essex County IDA Carol Calabrese in a statement.

Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna said previous rounds of microenterprise funding have resulted in success stories.

“I think we’re going to see that in this round,” McKenna said.

How Boreas Ponds should be classified was the subject of a series of public hearings last winter. The Adirondack Park Agency has not yet ruled on a classification package.

Over 11,000 public comments were registered, and the APA is continuing to work on an environmental impact statement that addresses those concerns as well as technical components.

“APA staff need more time to ensure our work is comprehensive and results in recommendations that are in the best interest of the Adirondack Park,” said Keith McKeever, a spokesman for the agency. “We anticipate the Agency Board will deliberate on the classification package this spring.”