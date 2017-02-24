Local businessman named ‘50 Over 50’ award winner

× Expand David McNally

OLMSTEDVILLE — Olmstedville resident and native David McNally was recently recognized as one of City and State magazine’s “50 Over 50,” a list of those who have distinguished themselves in civic affairs.

Since 2005, McNally has been the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) New York director of government affairs and advocacy, working with AARP members, volunteers, and staff locally, in Washington, DC, and across the country to create positive social change.

McNally is very excited about the recognition.

“I am humbled, excited, and surprised by all this. To be nominated by the people I work with is an honor — what we do is very much a team effort,” he said. “I am very appreciative of them for all they do.”

McNally is a diligent and effective leader within New York State’s AARP, leading successful campaigns to strengthen health, economic security and consumer protections related to assisted living, family caregivers, investors, guardianship, grandparents raising grandchildren, Medicare, paid family leave, predatory lending, prescription drugs, safe streets, Social Security and utilities.

McNally said he is very passionate about what he does and why he keeps so busy.

“Working with AARP gives us a chance to change the way we think about getting older — it disrupts the idea of aging,” he said. “What we do for older folks can have an important impact on people on all age levels.

“For example, a curbcut in a sidewalk is important for someone in a wheelchair, but it’s also critical for a mother pushing a baby carriage. It’s a more global way of thinking.”

Beginning his career with AARP in 1994, McNally opened the first state-based AARP legislative office in the country, serving for 11 years as the lead grassroots organizer for the organization in New York, which now counts over 2.6 million members statewide.

Nationally, there are over 38 million members.

McNally is a recipient of the Lynn Bodiford Award — the AARP’s highest recognition for excellence in advocacy — has guest lectured at various colleges and universities, and represented AARP at the International Conference on Aging in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Between 1986 and 1993, McNally — a graduate of SUNY Oswego — worked in a variety of communications positions for the state Assembly, including public affairs director for Majority Leader James R. Tallon.

Recently, McNally has been advocating on behalf of AARP for workplace savings plans for private sector employees.

“Employees are 15 times more likely to save for retirement if they have access to a workplace payroll deduction program,” McNally said. “AARP NY is pursuing the creation of such a program in New York state — a program funded through employee contributions with no cost to employers or no ongoing costs to the state.”

He indicated that a 2016 U.S. Department of Labor rule provides guidance to all the states on how to create these kinds of workplace savings programs. This is another example of McNally’s interest in advocating for all workers, not just those over 50.

McNally and his wife Clare divide their time between their homes in Olmstedville and McKownville, near Albany. He maintains that his experience growing up and going to school in Minerva influences what he does at work every day.

“Not a day goes by or there’s not a situation I find myself in that I don’t draw from my past,” said McNally. “A lesson, an action, an idea, or a phrase — from my parents, my grandparents, and people like Mr. Savarie, Mr. Alexander, Mrs. Paradis, Mrs. Granger. It’s really a long list when I stop to think about it!”