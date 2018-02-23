Local cadet returns to help spread robotics

× 1 of 3 Expand U.S. Military Academy Third Class Cadet and Ticonderoga graduate Brody Rocque works with Elizabethtown-Lewis student Ben Burdo and Willsboro student Kayden Reynolds during the STEM robotics program at CFES. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 3 Expand Lindsay Haner of Au Sable Forks Elementary and Kendal Decker of Elizabethtown-Lewis put the final touches on their robot made during the STEM robotics program at CFES Feb. 16. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 3 Expand Erica Koein of Willsboro and Isaiah Hayes of Ticonderoga start to program their robot. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

ESSEX | As students calculated and programmed information into their robotic vehicles, a familiar face was there to help them on their way.

Brody Rocque, a Ticonderoga High School graduate and current Third Class Cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point, returned to the North Country as part of a STEM outreach program through the Army aimed at students through the CFES Brilliant Pathways program.

“If we can get a foundation in STEM started, the North Country can benefit greatly from it,” said Rocque. “I like the way STEM classes teach you how to think and walk through the solution through trail and error. The ultimate goal is to improve the exposure to STEM learning to these students and if we can inspire one person to come into STEM, then we have done our job.”

Rocque said he enjoys spending his time volunteering through the academy to help reach out to others about West Point and its programs.

“I have done this for the past two years,” he said “We will come in and set everything up and have different schools come in to teach STEM and the type of thinking that the program provides. It is critical thinking based and provides students with a little different exposure from typical learning.”