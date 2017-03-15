Local cancer services programs call for resident screenings

PLATTSBURGH — As National Colon Cancer Awareness Month enters its final stretch, local cancer support and treatment organizations are urging North Country residents to get tested.

Here are the facts: More than 9,000 New Yorkers develop colorectal cancer every year, and 3,000 of those cases are fatal.

“Colorectal cancer may not cause symptoms, especially at first,” said Christina Porter, outreach worker for the Clinton County Cancer Services Program, in a news release. “Which is why regular screening is needed to catch the disease in its early stages.”

All men and women ages 50 and older should get screened for colorectal cancer, she said.

“Anyone with a personal or family history of colorectal polyps, colorectal cancer or a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease is at a higher risk for developing colorectal cancer.”

There are screening services available all across the region.

The Clinton County Cancer Services Program in Plattsburgh is one of them, with screenings available even for the uninsured.

“We want people to know there is more than one screening test for colorectal cancer and screening is easier than ever,” said Porter. “The important thing to remember is to talk to your doctor, decide which screening test is right for you, and get screened. For anyone without a doctor or without insurance, the Cancer Services Program of Clinton County can help.”

For more information on Clinton County Cancer Services, or the Cancer Services Program of Franklin and Essex Counties, contact 1-866-442-2262.