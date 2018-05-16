Local chapter hopes to be ongoing river watchdog

× Expand Christopher South A group of local people worked with the Hudson Riverkeepers on May 5 to help clean up trash and debris around the banks of the Hudson River in North Creek. The group, which is hoping to form a permanent chapter of Riverkeepers, also hoped to identify invasive species growing along the river.

NORTH CREEK | A group of local residents are interested in forming a North Creek chapter of Riverkeeper, an international group that works to protect local waterways and drinking water.

Peter Horvath, of North River, helped to organize the local Riverkeeper Sweep last week, which included picking up debris along the Hudson River near the North Creek train depot and Riverfront Park.

“We have visions of a local Riverkeeper chapter,” Horvath said. “We don’t have anything here, but we would like to have a permanent chapter because the Adirondack Park is the headwaters of so many rivers.”

The local effort was part of a larger effort to clean up the banks of the Hudson River.

“We’re really happy to have North Creek involved,” said Leah Rae, a media spokesperson with Hudson Riverkeeper based in Ossining, which is a branch of the international Waterkeeper Alliance. “This day’s (May 5) effort runs from that area to Red Hook, Brooklyn, through a lot of industrial waterways around the city and New York Harbor, even past a couple of (EPA) Superfund cleanup sites.”

Although a lot of Riverkeeper projects are about hauling plastic away from water line, they can find cars, machinery, tires and plastic of all kinds.

“That is not exactly what the job is at North Creek,” Rae said.

The May 5 sweep was focusing on picking up garbage and identifying invasive species.

Hudson Riverkeeper developed from the Hudson River Fishermen’s Alliance formed in 1966 to revive a river they belied was dying from pollution and neglect.

Riverkeepers now works with citizen scientists and activists to seek out polluters and to reclaim the Hudson River. It also works to ensure that over 9 million New Yorkers have clean, safe drinking water.

Zachary Simek, who works with the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, is a terrestrial invasive species project coordinator. He said there are a handful of invasive species groups could encounter along rivers and streams in New York. Japanese Knotweed is one of biggest, and it is easily carried downstream. Other common invasives are common reed grass (phragmites), yellow iris, which flowers in early to mid June, purple loosestrife, which won’t flower until the end of summer.