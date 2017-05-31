Local children feted at North Warren Memorial Day ceremony

× After being awarded for their courage in rescuing their mother from a freak calamity, the children of Alon Abare (left to right): Johsua, Samuel, Logan and Troy — bask in applause from the crowd attending the North Warren Memorial Day ceremony. At right is Legion 964 Commander Joanne Ellsworth, emcee of the day’s services. Photo by Thom Randall

CHESTERTOWN — The North Warren area’s Memorial Day ceremony not only honored the sacrifices of the soldiers who served our nation, but it hailed the courage of four local children who rushed to their mother’s rescue during a nightmarish calamity.

The children of Alon Abare received medals, praise and applause Monday for coming to their mother’s aid the night of October 10, when she leaned under the hood of her car to retrieve a headlight and her hair got caught in the serpentine belt, yanking her head and smashing it against the radiator.

The impact fractured her skull and tore most of her scalp off her skull.

Her screams awoke her children, who scrambled down the stairs in the dark from their second-floor bedroom to come to her aid. One of the children turned the car off, and the others cut her remaining hair that held her face to the radiator. They brought her a towel to soak up the blood as well as water and Advil, providing comfort during the terrifying episode.

In Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies held in front of a substantial crowd in the North Warren Central School auditorium, American Legion Post 964 official Joe Slattery presented medals to Alon Abare’s children — Troy and Logan Melecci-Baker, and Samuel and Joshua Abare.

“We honor these four young people that saved their mother from certain disaster,” he said while some people in the audience were moved to tears.

Slattery noted that years ago, similar awards were presented to Hope Saville, 6, who woke up her family during a house fire and saved their lives; to state trooper Tanner Close and Chestertown firefighter Bill Rohm for jumping into Schroon River and pulling a woman out of an overturned vehicle in a daring rescue attempt; and to James Conway, who waded into Faxon Pond and broke the rear window of a vehicle that plunged into the pond, dragging the woman to safety.

During the ceremony, Legion Post Commander Joanne Ellsworth not only hailed the nation’s service men and women and veterans for their sacrifices, but also local first responders and law enforcement officers.

“We honor our firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers — we appreciate them putting their lives on the line for us,” she said.

Also, she recognized local scouts who replaced flags on more than 600 area veteran’s gravesites.

The ceremony also featured the scouts of Daisy Troop 3679, presenting posters illustrating why they were personally thankful for veterans’ sacrifices. They finished the sentence of “Because of your service, I am free to...” with such phrases as “ride my bike,” “go to school,” and “play with my friends.”

The North Warren High School Marching Band under the direction of Colin MacInnis played patriotic selections. Jack Watson, chaplain of both the Legion and W.F.W. groups, offered opening and closing prayers. A group of veterans fired a rifle salute outside the school.

× Singing ‘God Bless America’ during the North Warren Memorial Day ceremonies May 29 are the youngsters of Creative Opportunity Preschool: Hudson Gadjo, Ruby Waldron, Baron Swartz, Levi Gadjo and Piper Badgely. Not pictured: Emily Swan, Abigayle Rounds and Tristan Stannard. Photo by Thom Randall

A half-dozen youngsters of the Creative Opportunity led the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “God Bless America.”

North Warren Senior Amelia Robbins, sang the National Anthem, which she has done for many years. Kristen Librett, 9, sang “Proud to be an American” All prompted rousing applause from the audience.