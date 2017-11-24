Local churches launch Operation Christmas Child

× Expand Photo provided Churches around the region collected shoe box donations last week for Operation Christmas Child, an annual Christian ministry effort to collect supplies for children in need around the world. Pictured here is a child receiving one of the shoebox packages.

PLATTSBURGH | In a small, brightly-lit church in uptown Plattsburgh, a cluster of volunteers gathered last week to collect shoe boxes filled with gifts to send overseas.

This was Rita Alford’s ninth year participating in Operation Christmas Child, an annual Christian ministry effort to collect supplies for children in need.

The donations came, one by one, through the doors of First Assembly of God.

Throughout the week anywhere from 35-40 congregates labeled, organized and collected each box, awaiting the day when a large tractor trailer would turn into the parking lot to take the gifts to a processing center in Baltimore.

What was inside the boxes varied — fluffy cotton socks, toothbrushes, pencils, colorful plastic toys.

“We used to take the shoe boxes to Albany,” Alford said. “Now we’re a central drop-off point.”

Seven other drop-off centers throughout the North Country — including three in neighboring Essex County and one in Franklin County — now bring their boxes to Plattsburgh.

Nearly 5,000 drop-off points, just like the one at First Assembly of God, are spread throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Nov. 13-20 marked National Collection Week for Samaritan’s Purse, the nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that oversees Operation Christmas Child.

Last year North Country churches gathered a total of 9,576 boxes. This year’s goal is 10,000.

“Such simple things — things that we consider simple — can have such an impact on children,” she said. “And it demonstrates God’s love too.”

COMING TOGETHER

Congregates of Christ & Saint John’s Episcopal/Anglican Church in Champlain worked diligently all week long to collect and organize donations.

A handful of volunteers helped out, said Kathy Babeauharnois, head of operations.

The church started participating five years ago, packing just two boxes a year. The Champlain operation has since grown into a full collection center with upwards of 500 boxes a year.

“One of the greatest opportunities we have with being a collection center is just meeting different folks in our community and hearing their stories,” Babeauharnois said.

One year Babeauharnois recalls someone bringing a box to the church in memory of a loved one, who had passed away earlier that year.