Local churches launch Operation Christmas Child

Photo provided
Churches around the region collected shoe box donations last week for Operation Christmas Child, an annual Christian ministry effort to collect supplies for children in need around the world. Pictured here is a child receiving one of the shoebox packages.
PLATTSBURGH | In a small, brightly-lit church in uptown Plattsburgh, a cluster of volunteers gathered last week to collect shoe boxes filled with gifts to send overseas.
This was Rita Alford’s ninth year participating in Operation Christmas Child, an annual Christian ministry effort to collect supplies for children in need.
The donations came, one by one, through the doors of First Assembly of God.
Throughout the week anywhere from 35-40 congregates labeled, organized and collected each box, awaiting the day when a large tractor trailer would turn into the parking lot to take the gifts to a processing center in Baltimore.
What was inside the boxes varied — fluffy cotton socks, toothbrushes, pencils, colorful plastic toys.
“We used to take the shoe boxes to Albany,” Alford said. “Now we’re a central drop-off point.”
Seven other drop-off centers throughout the North Country — including three in neighboring Essex County and one in Franklin County — now bring their boxes to Plattsburgh.
Nearly 5,000 drop-off points, just like the one at First Assembly of God, are spread throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
Nov. 13-20 marked National Collection Week for Samaritan’s Purse, the nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that oversees Operation Christmas Child.
Last year North Country churches gathered a total of 9,576 boxes. This year’s goal is 10,000.
“Such simple things — things that we consider simple — can have such an impact on children,” she said. “And it demonstrates God’s love too.”
COMING TOGETHER
Congregates of Christ & Saint John’s Episcopal/Anglican Church in Champlain worked diligently all week long to collect and organize donations.
A handful of volunteers helped out, said Kathy Babeauharnois, head of operations.
The church started participating five years ago, packing just two boxes a year. The Champlain operation has since grown into a full collection center with upwards of 500 boxes a year.
“One of the greatest opportunities we have with being a collection center is just meeting different folks in our community and hearing their stories,” Babeauharnois said.
One year Babeauharnois recalls someone bringing a box to the church in memory of a loved one, who had passed away earlier that year.
“When they packed their shoebox, they had a theme with that loved one in mind,” she said.
“You hear amazing stories like that.”
GRATITUDE
Alford still remembers a note of thanks from a single mother living in Zambia.
After years of packaging gifts, it’s the only one she has ever received, but the gesture was impactful.
“She was a single mom. She was raising her daughter and niece, whose parents died of aids,” she said.
In the years that Alford has participated in Operation Christmas Child, a number of her fellow congregates have received letters from grateful recipients of the boxes.
“It’s doesn’t happen that often, but it’s wonderful when it happens,” she said.
Operation Christmas Child is an ongoing charity effort. Since 1993, the organization has collected more than 146 million gift-filled boxes to children in more than 150 countries, according to the organization’s website.
In 2017, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 12 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine.
Nearly 11.5 million shoeboxes were collected worldwide in 2016, according to the organization’s website, with 9.1 million of those collected in the United States.