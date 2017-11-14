Local college student nets 10-point buck in first harvest

× Expand Photo provided Taylor Sprague, 21, harvested a 10-point buck in Moriah on Nov. 9.

MORIAH | As she headed to her tree stand on a chilly evening last week, Taylor Sprague had a feeling it was going to be her night.

The forecast called for snow, and deer move in the snow.

Sprague, 21, and her father, Jason Sprague, heard a deer running.

And when you hear a deer running, it’s going to be a buck.

Taylor knew that because she has sat with her dad for as long as she could remember in the tree stand, ever since she was 4 or 5.

She comes from a rich hunting background. Her sisters practice the sport, so does her father and grandparents, infusing in her generations of knowledge.

A doe jumped into the field.

They could hear thrashing in the woods. The buck was angry and growing angrier as he paced back and forth.

After five minutes of calling, he emerged from the trees.

“As soon as I saw his antlers, I picked up and shot,” Taylor said.

The duo looked for blood, but couldn’t find any. They walked to where they heard him fall.

The drops were bright red and speckled with white foam, an indication that the shot was clean and passed through his heart and lungs.

And a fatal one.

Judging from trail cam footage the pair had assiduously studied, Taylor and her father guessed it was a six-pointer, maybe even eight.

Jason gave his daughter a hug and peck on the cheek.

The sky grew darker and they spotted antlers in the shadows.

“It was a monster,” Taylor recalled her father as saying.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I never thought I would ever see a buck that big in my backyard.”

It was a 10-point buck with an antler spread of 19 inches. He weighed 197 after being dressed.

Jason has harvested 10 and 12-point bucks, but nothing with a body and rack of that size, Taylor said.

The harvest marked Taylor’s first.

“It was the perfect shot,” she said.

Taylor graduated from Moriah Central and attends Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt.