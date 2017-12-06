Local couple rescues girls from drowning

× Expand Screenshot via News4Jax Kyle Gregson and Amber Suba are being praised as heroes for saving two children from drowning on Nov. 29, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida.

SCHROON LAKE | A couple with local ties are being hailed in Jacksonville, Fla. for rescuing two children from drowning.

Kyle Gregson, a Schroon Lake native, and his girlfriend, Amber Suba, were relaxing at the pool at their apartment complex on Nov. 29 when they heard someone yelling for help.

Kenyatta Williams was at the pool with her daughters, Keziah, 8, and Kmiya, who is 9.

“Everything just happened so fast,” Williams told News4Jax. “She came running to me and said, ‘(Keziah) is not breathing.’”

Kmiya tried to rescue her sister, but quickly found herself in trouble.

“Suddenly, someone was yelling for help, and Suba’s mother told Williams that Suba and Gregson were rescuing both Keziah and Kmiya, who was trying to save her little sister,” News4Jax reported.

Kyle Gregson graduated from Warrensburg Central in 2012.

Suba rescued the first girl and passed her off to Kyle, said his mother, Tiffany Gregson.

Kyle then dove in to save the second, who by then had sunk to the bottom.

“Amber’s mom gave her CPR until the ambulance crew arrived,” Tiffany told The Sun.

Keziah was later transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Now both are safe and sound.

“I’m glad. I’m very, very happy,” Gregson told News4Jax.

Suba said, “When I first saw her, it just feels like a lot of weight has been lifted off my shoulders. It just makes me happy that she’s OK.”

Gregson is a 2012 graduate of Warrensburg Central. His parents continue to reside in Schroon Lake.

“I’m glad they were both there at the right time and right place to rescue the two little girls,” Tiffany said.