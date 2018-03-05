Local dairy farmers ask for relief

× Expand File photo It’s getting harder for farmers across the North Country to make a living. The Clinton County Farm Bureau held a press conference last Wednesday to outline their legislative agenda for the year, an effort to improve the quality of life for local farmers and revitalize the region’s dairy industry. PLATTSBURGH | With the price of milk declining across the country, it’s getting difficult to make a living. The Clinton County Farm Bureau (CCFB) has its eye on fixing that, and the local cooperative plans to lobby state and federal lawmakers to help. They’re headed to Albany this month to make their voices heard, bureau president Todd Giroux told reporters last Wednesday. The CCFB is calling for changes to the national Dairy Margin Protection Program — a service that provides coverage for farmers when the national dairy production margin dips below a certain dollar amount — so it reflects more accurately the cost of local milk production. Farmers also want to see changes to the Dairy Revenue Protection Program — similar to an insurance policy — that allows them more control over what they pay for. The CCFB also wants to offer recommendations on the formula that computes milk prices. “Commodity prices are low across the board. In particular, milk prices have plummeted again,” said Giroux. And the CCFB wants the state’s minimum wage tax credit for agriculture employees to double, an effort to curtail the effect the rising wage has on local farms. All of the above, Giroux said, will have a positive effect on the North Country’s economy as a whole. “Dairy farming not only supports the farm economy, but it’s a driving force of our entire economy,” he said. Farms in New York state have an overall economic impact of around $40 billion, according to the CCFB. Clinton County has a total of 603 farms and almost 150,000 acres of farmland. The county boasts more than 35,000 cattle and calves and accounts for over $70 million of the state’s over $300 million dairy sales each year. STRUGGLING TO BREAK EVEN Farmers are paid a certain dollar amount per 100 pounds of product. The price is currently hovering around $15-16, Giroux said at a press conference last Wednesday, but that price wildly fluctuates. Several years ago, local farmers received $24 per 100 pounds. “For many of us, $17-19 is a break-even price. We’re taking a hit right off the bat,” he said.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said the industry needs relief from the tailspin. “Our families and our economy are too important,” Jones said in a statement. “We’re working hard here in New York state, but we need the federal administration to match our commitment to local dairy farms by stabilizing the markets to ensure these farms are sustainable for years to come.” STEFANIK: BUDGET HELPS FARMERS Farmers called for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to advocate for an on-time Farm Bill, legislation renewed every five years that sets national agriculture policy, and to ensure it includes additional support for dairy farmers specifically. “Ultimately this is a food security bill, making sure there is sound farm policy in this country for farmers to be able to grow food as well as providing access to food for those who can least afford to buy it,” New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said in a statement. Giroux said that he’d been in touch with Stefanik and looked forward to working with her on the issue. Stefanik last month voted for the federal budget bill, which contains several messages to help dairy farmers. The second-term lawmaker supported raising the catastrophic coverage level from $4 to $5 for the first tier of covered production for all dairy farmers. The spending package also adjusts the first tier of covered production to include every dairy farmer’s first five million pounds of annual milk production instead of four million. Premium rates have been reduced effective immediately for every producer’s first five million pounds of production, a measure designed to better enable dairy farmers to afford higher levels of coverage that will provide more useful protection against low margins. The package also modified the margin calculation to a monthly (from bi-monthly) basis in order to make the program more accurate and responsive to producers in down months. “When I travel the district speaking with North Country farmers, one of the most frequent concerns I hear about is with the flawed Margin Protection Program and how it gives our dairy producers very little return on their investment,” Stefanik said in a statement. “These reforms will strengthen this program for our North Country dairy producers.”

Stefanik told The Sun the Farm Bill was one of her top legislative priorities this year, and was working closely with the state Farm Bureau. The lawmaker cited recent visits to farms in Jefferson and Washington counties. “Agriculture will be really important this year,” Stefanik said. — Pete DeMola contributed reporting FARMERS SHARE STORIES For many in the North Country, farming isn’t just an industry: it’s their livelihoods and the only lifestyle many have ever known. Clinton County Farm Bureau Todd Giroux lost his dairy farm to a fire last summer. The flames decimated his barn, leaving dozens of cows dead. Nearly eight months later, Giroux hasn’t yet rebuilt what he lost: he’s had to milk his remaining cows at his uncle’s farm down the road. Taking the declining milk prices in mind, he’s uncertain of where his future lies. “I’m struggling with whether I can rebuild the farm,” he said. Ashley Burnell, a fifth-generation farmer at the 153 year-old Burnell Family Farm, said she worries that the current milk prices will drive them out of business. She has two sons, she said, and whether they’ll be able to carry on the family tradition is a looming concern. “Our hope is to have our boys take over the farm someday, but with the current milk prices being so low and volatile, we aren’t sure if it will even be possible,” Burnell said. James Guay of Riverbanks Dairy agreed. “I want to keep our family legacy going, but with the current turbulence I’m nervous that we may disappear and close the operation like so many others,” he said. Jones said that as someone who grew up on a dairy farm, he empathized with local producers. “Even in the best of times, running a farm is an exhausting labor of love. Sadly, we’re far from the best of times for many local farmers,” he said. “Milk prices are plummeting and threatening dairy farms across the North Country. As someone who grew up on and helped run my family’s dairy farm, it breaks my heart to know North Country families are struggling to make ends meet as milk prices continue to drop while feed bills and labor costs keep going up.”