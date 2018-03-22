Local doctor gifts ECH endowment for ongoing education

× Dr. Herbert Savel talks about education and the difference it made in his life and career during a recent interview at his office on Court Street in Elizabethtown. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Dr. Herbert Savel has presented a rare and generous gift to colleagues at the University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital:

Education.

The Dr. Herbert Savel Educational Fund has been created exclusively for ECH personnel to further their education at any level.

“It’s for housekeeping staff, the licensed practical nurse, the registered nurse, the data entry person who might want an advanced degree,” Savel told The Sun.

Savel declined to disclose the exact amount.

“It’s my way of saying ‘thank you,’ to show my appreciation for all the help received from ECH over these many years,” he said.

DEEP TIES

Dr. Savel has been an attending physician here since Jan. 1, 1971, approaching 50 of his six decades in practice. He obtained his medical degree at New York University School of Medicine in 1958.

“Education is what made my life possible,” said Savel, of Elizabethtown.

Back in high school, the son of New York City grocers took the exam for the New York State Medical Scholarship.

He scored sixth in the state.

“It paid for everything in medical school at New York University,” Savel said. “Without the scholarship, I couldn’t have become a doctor.”

Savel, who specializes in internal medicine, came to the small community hospital nearly half a century ago from the University of Vermont Medical School where he worked a professor of medicine.

He and wife Isabel raised their two sons, Richard and Thomas, both now doctors, in Elizabethtown.

Having attended medical school at Mt. Sinai, Dr. Thomas Savel is a medical officer and information scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Savels’ son Dr. Richard Savel is director of Critical Care at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

“Both attended high school here in Elizabethtown, they grew up here,” Savel said. “This was a great place to raise our children, and the hospital has long been a resource and a great benefit to the community. The care and the comfort provided by staff is unsurpassed.”

‘THIS IS GENEROUS’

At ECH, spokeswoman Jane Hooper said the fund was announced to staff last week. It will be available for employees who wish to pursue further work in their profession or for advanced degrees and certification.