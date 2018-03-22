Local doctor gifts ECH endowment for ongoing education

Dr. Herbert Savel talks about education and the difference it made in his life and career during a recent interview at his office on Court Street in Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Dr. Herbert Savel has presented a rare and generous gift to colleagues at the University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital:
Education.
The Dr. Herbert Savel Educational Fund has been created exclusively for ECH personnel to further their education at any level.
“It’s for housekeeping staff, the licensed practical nurse, the registered nurse, the data entry person who might want an advanced degree,” Savel told The Sun.
Savel declined to disclose the exact amount.
“It’s my way of saying ‘thank you,’ to show my appreciation for all the help received from ECH over these many years,” he said.
DEEP TIES
Dr. Savel has been an attending physician here since Jan. 1, 1971, approaching 50 of his six decades in practice. He obtained his medical degree at New York University School of Medicine in 1958.
“Education is what made my life possible,” said Savel, of Elizabethtown.
Back in high school, the son of New York City grocers took the exam for the New York State Medical Scholarship.
He scored sixth in the state.
“It paid for everything in medical school at New York University,” Savel said. “Without the scholarship, I couldn’t have become a doctor.”
Savel, who specializes in internal medicine, came to the small community hospital nearly half a century ago from the University of Vermont Medical School where he worked a professor of medicine.
He and wife Isabel raised their two sons, Richard and Thomas, both now doctors, in Elizabethtown.
Having attended medical school at Mt. Sinai, Dr. Thomas Savel is a medical officer and information scientist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Savels’ son Dr. Richard Savel is director of Critical Care at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.
“Both attended high school here in Elizabethtown, they grew up here,” Savel said. “This was a great place to raise our children, and the hospital has long been a resource and a great benefit to the community. The care and the comfort provided by staff is unsurpassed.”
‘THIS IS GENEROUS’
At ECH, spokeswoman Jane Hooper said the fund was announced to staff last week. It will be available for employees who wish to pursue further work in their profession or for advanced degrees and certification.
Hooper said the amount is generous without specifying dollar value.
“This is generous, both the gift and Dr. Savel’s kindness in doing this.”
She said the reach to every employee at ECH represents wholly the teamwork required at a small hospital where housekeeping professionals are as important to function as the nursing, pharmacy, medical and IT staff.
For ECH Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee, the Dr. Savel Educational Fund provides a foundation for continued staff support.
“Dr. Savel is acutely aware that every employee within every department contributes to the overall quality and care of patients. Regardless of whether the employee is a clinical staff member, support staff or administration, the educational fund is in place to help support education and career advancement of everyone at Elizabethtown Community Hospital and its health centers.”
REQUIREMENTS GROWN
Looking back over 60 years in medical practice, Dr. Savel said the requirements for certification, licensure and education has grown exponentially with advancements in medicine and in hospital facilities.
“It’s incredible, medical science has advanced at an incredible rate,” he said.
Small community hospitals mark an important place for both state-of-the-art medicine and local care.
“And education is key. I am providing this opportunity for the future. It is in gratitude for the assistance, aid and good care my patients have received over the years.”
The fund will be held at ECH, Hooper said, managed as an endowment. Employees at the hospital will apply for scholarships through a process open to all staff.
This is the second recent legacy give Dr. Savel has presented to the small, community hospital.
Last December, Dr. Savel gifted 30 of his hand-carved and hand-painted wood-carvings, a selection of approximately 1,400 he has completed in remembrance of children killed in concentration camps during World War II.
Based in Elizabethtown, the 25-bed community hospital provides acute and sub-acute care in physical and occupational therapy, emergency medicine, radiology, pharmacy and laboratory testing with both outpatient and inpatient treatment.
The hospital’s primary care network is Essex County’s central source for preventative and primary care. ECH has established community health centers in Westport, Wilmington, Willsboro, Crown Point, Au Sable Forks and Elizabethtown.