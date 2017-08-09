Local dogs have new venue — with a view — to socialize

× Lake George Village employee Ron Goodspeed cuts a ceremonial ribbon Aug. 3 at the formal opening of the Lake George Dog Park. Participating in the ceremony are (left to right): Diamond Point resident Charles Giknis, village worker Ben Baird, Dog Cabin store owner Lisa Giknis, local resident Luke Dow, Village Mayor Robert Blais, and (rear center-right) Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — Dogs in the region will now be able to congregate and cavort in a mountainside setting while their owners can enjoy a birds-eye view of Lake George.

More than a dozen dogs and twice as many people gathered Aug. 3 as the Lake George Dog Park was christened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new canine venue is located adjacent to the soccer field at the Lake George Village Recreation area — on Transfer Station Road, about a half-mile southwest of the village off state Route 9N.

At the ribbon cutting, Village Mayor Robert Blais said that the park would be enjoyed by both visitors and area residents.

Blais noted that people are increasingly traveling with their dogs, and the venue provides one more reason for people to enjoy Lake George.

“No dog park in the nation has this view,” he said, gesturing toward Lake George in the distance, surrounded by mountains.

People attending the ceremony were also impressed with what the new dog park had to offer.

“I love it here,” Cindi VanDenburgh of Queensubry said as her Australian Shepherd “Maizie” and her Golden Retriever “Hannah” explored the park.

“I’ve been here four days in a row, and there’s been nice dogs here every time — they’re very friendly, and Hannah and Maizie have enjoyed playing with them.”

Nolan Tucker, a Warrensburg native now living in South Glens Falls, attended the park christening with his Labrador Retrievers.

“I like the park,” he said, “it gives my dogs a big space to run around and interact with other dogs —it’s great to have something like this close by.”

As the sole public dog park between Ticonderoga and Ballston Spa, the venue has separate fenced sections for small dogs and for larger breeds. It also features tunnels to run through and jump over — and a non-functioning fire hydrant. Water is available for canine refreshment.

For seven years, Lisa Giknis — owner of the Dog Cabin pet store in Lake George — has been lobbying for local canine recreation areas, including a dog park.

“This is amazing — I’m very grateful to the village for making this a reality,” she said, noting that it was a rare place in the village that dogs could roam free.