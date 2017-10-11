Local educator will lead puberty program

× Expand Photo provided Local educator Nicole Navarro will lead the “Our Whole Lives” program at Unitarian Universalist Church

PLATTSBURGH | For most kids, the looming effects of puberty are hard to talk about.

It’s an intimate transition period in a person’s life, and marred with awkward conversational landmines.

That’s where local educator Nicole Navarro comes in.

On Oct. 22, Navarro will kickstart the “Our Whole Lives” (OWL) program, a 10-week curriculum for children ages 9-12.

“This program demystifies puberty, helping students transition through this often confusing time with knowledge and confidence,” Navarro said. “Youth who are taught accurate information about sex and sexuality tend to be better decision makers when it comes to this aspect of their lives.”

The nationwide program first landed in Plattsburgh in 2012 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Since then, Navarro estimates that over 60 students have completed the program.

“Sexuality education begins at home and continues through open and honest communication between parent/caregiver and child,” she said. “The OWL program aims to provide resources that enhance conversations about sexuality.

“The curriculum covers a range of topics: health and safety, media and body image, love, family and friends, puberty and growing up, sex and gender, communication and decision making-in age appropriate language.”

The OWL program is free for members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh and $10 for non-members.

Parents interested in enrolling their child are encouraged to attend an open information session at the fellowship on Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

“Sex is everywhere. Children learn about sexuality everyday regardless of what parents and caregivers, teachers, or other adults tell them or don’t tell them,” she said. “For today’s family, bombarded with messages about sex and sexuality, the OWL program offers an avenue for exploring the accuracy of those messages and how they measure up to personal values.”

To learn more about this upcoming program, contact Nevarro at nicoleabyrne@yahoo.com.