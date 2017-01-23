Local educators rally against Trump education pick

× Local educators rallied in Plattsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 19 to protest the U.S. Secretary of Education designate Betsy DeVos, who was tapped by Donald J. Trump to craft the nation’s education policy. Trump was sworn into office on Friday, becoming the nation’s 45th president. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — According to local educators, there are quite a few failing grades on Betsy DeVos’ report card.

Holding placards that read slogans like “Save Public Education, Keep the Grizzly Out,” a number of regional teachers unions and education advocacy groups rallied last Thursday to protest President Trump’s pick to chart the nation’s education policy.

‘A FORCE FOR GOOD’

“I’m afraid she’s going to privatize education,” said Plattsburgh resident Barbara Thomas. “Which would deprive many people — who may be disabled, impaired, or in poverty — of education they need.”

Thomas said that one of the biggest issues in public education right now was the shortage of teachers, and she was afraid DeVos could steer away people wanting to enter the field.

Aisha Stanyon said her biggest concern was that DeVos would defund public education. “Where are we going to be without public education?”

“We need to make sure that everyone gets equal education, regardless of socio-economic class,” she said.

Gemma Urzech agreed.

“We have a moral obligation to be here,” Urzech said.

NYS AFL-CIO member and Special Assistant to the Secretary-Treasurer Fareed Michelen said that he disagreed with DeVos on a number of things, firing off a laundry list of concerns including her positions on gun safety, public education vs charter schools, her proposed voucher system, and more.

“We could see a depletion of resources,” said Michelen. “Rural areas with lower education revenue could be harder hit than urban areas.”

Michelen said that receiving quality education should not be based on the economic status of residents, and public resources should go toward public schools.

“There are serious concerns that we have with the nomination,” Michelle Bushey, a local educator, told the gathered crowd last Thursday. “This is just the beginning.”

“We’re going to be a force for good,” said Dylan Smith, an organizer for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers.

DEVOS CONFIRMATION

DeVos faced tough questions from a Senate committee last week during her confirmation hearing.

Democrats slammed the Michigan-born billionaire as unfit for the job, citing her lack of familiarity with the nation’s public education system.

Under stiff questioning from Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), DeVos appeared to not understand federal civil rights law, according to the Washington Post.

The designate also appeared to waffle on if guns should be allowed on school grounds.

DeVos has lobbied for broader access to charter schools, including the use of taxpayer-funded vouchers, which puts her at odds with advocates for the public education system, who believe those policies take away funding and local control from public schools.

Like other Trump picks, DeVos has never held elected office.

A litany of education groups have questioned her record since Trump tapped her in November, including the National Education Association, who accused her of undermining egalitarian values.

“The job of the secretary of education is to support our students, especially the most vulnerable, to strengthen American’s public education system and to ensure equal access,” said NEA President Eskelsen García in a statement. “The Trump-DeVos agenda is designed to undermine that mission and harm our students and public schools.

“As a lobbyist and political donor, DeVos has consistently and systematically opposed that mission. For decades, instead of supporting public schools, she has led efforts in her home state of Michigan and across the country to dismantle and privatize public education.”

LOCAL OFFICIALS RESPOND

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) appeared briefly at the event.

“We’re very concerned,” he said. “We will be vigilant.”

Jones said he is a strong public school advocate, and does not support the voucher system or privatization.

The Plattsburgh City School District also sounded off on the DeVos pick.

“The reasons which are typically offered in support of privatizing education through charter schools or voucher programs surround the claim that public schools are not fulfilling their constitutional obligation to provide an adequate free education,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun told the Sun. “Though this shortcoming is presumably real in certain places, it is not our situation. Rather, I believe that our district — as with all others in our region — provides an excellent education.

“Moreover, vulnerable student populations such as those from poverty, those who have special learning needs, and those who are English language learners are often cited by groups who favor the privatization of education as the intended benefactors of such privatization. But again, I view these constituencies as being extremely well-served in our district.”

‘I SAY NO’

Rev. Terrence Melvin, secretary-treasurer of NYS AFL-CIO, delivered a passionate speech to protestors, calling for continued support.

Melvin said that “some union people voted the wrong way,” earning a laugh from the crowd.

“You know some of you voted wrong,” he said.

“We’ve got to fight against those that fight against us everyday,” he said.

And to DeVos: “I say no,” Melvin said.

The crowd roared, echoing his cry.

DeVos has not yet been confirmed. Senate Democrats on Monday requested a second hearing to vet possible conflicts of interest, according to the Washington Post.

The protest was put on in conjunction with a national day of action by the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools. NYSUT, the Northeast Central Labor Council, Northeast Regional Council of Teachers Associations and the Champlain Valley Council of Retirees organized the local rally.