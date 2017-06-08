Local effort to help foreign workers gains traction

LAKE GEORGE — A local initiative to help foreign summer workers in Lake George has moved forward with newfound community support and money to make it a reality.

In mid-May, a meeting was held in the Lake George Village Hall to discuss plans for a revival of the Student Connection, a village-sponsored agency that was active in the mid-2000s through 2009.

About two dozen business owners, parishioners of local churches and other individuals attended, hearing plans to formulate an outreach program to the foreign workers, who in the past have been victimized by some unscrupulous landlords and employers in the region.

The meeting featured representatives from other resort municipalities that annually place foreign students in hospitality jobs — and they offered tips based on their experiences.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said at the May village board meeting that over 1,000 foreign workers were booked for this year in Lake George, and they were vital to keep area hospitality businesses thriving.

He noted that the Student Connection outreach recently received contributions of $1,000 each from the towns of Bolton, Lake George and Queensbury.

Blais added that according to discussion at the recent meeting, obstacles persist for foreign workers, including room overcrowding, exorbitant rents, rental deposits being retained without cause, unsafe or unhealthy housing, and illegal employment practices.

Citizens of other municipalities reported at the recent outreach kickoff meeting that their resort community built dormitories for their foreign workers, constructed bike paths for safe and inexpensive transportation to work, and sponsored social and cultural events for them.

Another community cited at the meeting gave foreign workers new backpacks filled with helpful essentials as well as discount coupons for local services and venues.

Among the ideas raised at the meeting was housing foreign students at an existing SUNY Adirondack dormitory, which would require providing trolley service between the community college’s Queensbury campus and Lake George.

Blais said that parishioners of a local church were planning to provide a monthly meal for students as a gesture of goodwill. He said that the Student Connection office has been established at 211 Canada St.

“We’re moving forward,” he said.