Local family boasts four generations of Girl Scouts

× Expand Photo provided One local family, pictured here, has boasted four generations of Girl Scouts.

PLATTSBURGH | Beverly Rock, of Cadyville, first joined the Girl Scouts over 70 years ago.

“At that time there wasn’t much for girls to do,” Rock said.

But it was that one decision to join as a young girl that created a common thread, a constant that would help tie four generations of her family together.

After going through the ranks, Rock became a scout leader in the 1970s, and her daughter, Janet Duprey, became a scout.

“I went through to the highest level in girl scouting,” Duprey said.

History would repeat itself a few years later, when Duprey became a leader and her daughter Kristen Carnahan, a scout.

“I have three girls in Girl Scouts now,” Carnahan, now the leader of Troop 4065, said. “Next year, it’ll be four.”

Carnahan was recently awarded a 20-year pin to commemorate her service, and her mother, a 50-year pin.

Many things have changed in the 106-year-old youth organization since Rock first signed up, according to Carnahan.

But a few things have always remained the same:

A shared sense of camaraderie with over 1.8 million scouts across the country.

The brick-by-brick construction of lifetime friendships.

Community service.

And, of course, the cookies.

“My troop averaged over $300 per person (in cookie sales) this year,” she said proudly, noting that her troop won a free weekend at camp for their efforts.

But scouting isn’t just about selling cookies — that’s a small piece of what girls do, according to Carnahan.

Kids learn a wealth of skills and knowledge, and use it to help their community.

Her troop plants flowers outside Momot Elementary School every year, Carnahan said. They donate to the local animal shelter. They work with JCEO and help with the local food shelf.

“We do a lot of community service.”

When it comes down to it, though, the lasting thing — the thing that each have taken away from their experience over the years — is the joy.

“Just to see the kids and how much fun they’re having,” Rock said. “It makes you feel like you did something worthwhile.”