Local family campaigns for pool safety following close call

Hayden and Hallie Hailey's summer swimming routine turned nightmarish on July 20 when Hallie's hair got sucked into an underwater intake unit in their backyard pool. Photo by Pete DeMola

SCHUYLER FALLS — It was supposed to be a lazy summer day.

Hayden and Hallie Hailey had spent hours playing in their grandmother’s in-ground pool.

But their routine quickly turned nightmarish on July 20 when Hallie’s hair got sucked into an underwater intake unit.

If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of her older brother, she may have drowned.

Hayden, 9, immediately realized something was wrong. He saw his younger sister squirming and tried pulling her up by her bathing suit.

She remained submerged.

“I was grabbing onto Hayden’s shoulder,” Hallie said.

Hayden yelled for their grandmother, Becky Newell, who immediately realized the kids weren’t roughhousing.

By that time, Hallie had been underwater for nearly 20 seconds.

Becky swam over and pulled Hallie free.

“She came over and yanked my hair out of the thing,” said Hallie, who is 6.

The intake vent is located about two feet underneath the diving board, a hotspot for the kids.

The family was terrified.

“The intake underneath the diving board just sucked her hair against it and she couldn’t come up,” Becky said. “When you’re underwater, time counts.”

Nothing like this had ever happened in the 33 years since the pool was installed.

“I can’t tell you how many people we taught to swim in the pool and never had a problem,” Becky said.

And Hallie is a strong swimmer.

A trip to the doctor revealed a small chunk of soft tissue taken out of Hallie’s head.

The next stop was to Lake Champlain Pools on Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh.

The Newells recounted their terrifying encounter and surprisingly learned the scenario could have been avoided due to recent changes in regulatory safeguards.

A federal law passed in 2008 requires suction covers to be brought into compliance with new regulations.

The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act is named after Graeme Baker, a 7-year-old girl who drowned in June 2002 when the suction from a spa drain trapped her underwater.

A subsequent investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed nine deaths stemming from 74 reports of circulation entrapments in 2007.

“It requires all new construction to meet a different code, so these replacement covers have been available since that point,” said Lake Champlain Pools Owner George Hubbell.