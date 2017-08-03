Local family campaigns for pool safety following close call

Hayden and Hallie Hailey’s summer swimming routine turned nightmarish on July 20 when Hallie’s hair got sucked into an underwater intake unit in their backyard pool.
Photo by Pete DeMola
SCHUYLER FALLS — It was supposed to be a lazy summer day.
Hayden and Hallie Hailey had spent hours playing in their grandmother’s in-ground pool.
But their routine quickly turned nightmarish on July 20 when Hallie’s hair got sucked into an underwater intake unit.
If it wasn’t for the quick thinking of her older brother, she may have drowned.
Hayden, 9, immediately realized something was wrong. He saw his younger sister squirming and tried pulling her up by her bathing suit.
She remained submerged.
“I was grabbing onto Hayden’s shoulder,” Hallie said.
Hayden yelled for their grandmother, Becky Newell, who immediately realized the kids weren’t roughhousing.
By that time, Hallie had been underwater for nearly 20 seconds.
Becky swam over and pulled Hallie free.
“She came over and yanked my hair out of the thing,” said Hallie, who is 6.
The intake vent is located about two feet underneath the diving board, a hotspot for the kids.
The family was terrified.
“The intake underneath the diving board just sucked her hair against it and she couldn’t come up,” Becky said. “When you’re underwater, time counts.”
Nothing like this had ever happened in the 33 years since the pool was installed.
“I can’t tell you how many people we taught to swim in the pool and never had a problem,” Becky said.
And Hallie is a strong swimmer.
A trip to the doctor revealed a small chunk of soft tissue taken out of Hallie’s head.
The next stop was to Lake Champlain Pools on Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh.
The Newells recounted their terrifying encounter and surprisingly learned the scenario could have been avoided due to recent changes in regulatory safeguards.
A federal law passed in 2008 requires suction covers to be brought into compliance with new regulations.
The Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act is named after Graeme Baker, a 7-year-old girl who drowned in June 2002 when the suction from a spa drain trapped her underwater.
A subsequent investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed nine deaths stemming from 74 reports of circulation entrapments in 2007.
“It requires all new construction to meet a different code, so these replacement covers have been available since that point,” said Lake Champlain Pools Owner George Hubbell.
The older suction cover is smaller, with a hole the size of a half-dollar intersected by a pair of strips leading into the intake.
“Older pools did have a grate over that main drain,” Hubbell said. “Now, they replaced that grate with a new style that prevents it from happening.”
The replacement covers are about the size and shape of a smoke detector, and contain hundreds of tiny holes to diffuse the suction.
For about $46, the Newells bought peace of mind — and may have saved a life.
Becky praised Lake Champlain Pools for their response. But the family had no idea that older pools like theirs must be brought into compliance.
While pool companies are required to replace the parts while conducting maintenance, enforcement and public awareness mechanisms remain murky.
Unlike with vehicle recalls, letters were not sent to pool owners informing them of the new statute.
And in this case, Lake Champlain Pools had taken over the company from which the Newells had originally purchased the pool.
Now the close-knit family wants to increase public awareness so their near-deadly encounter doesn’t happen to anyone else.
Averting tragedy is as simple as examining your pool to ensure compliance, Becky said. Replacement parts can be purchased at all local pool retailers.
“I just don’t want everyone to go through what we went through,” Becky said.
Despite the scare, the kids are unshaken and continue to winnow away those hot, lazy days in the pool — but with the complaint intake.
“My grandson, he’s my hero,” Becky said.