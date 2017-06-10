Local family starts Jane’s Fight Fund

× Expand Photo provided Jane and Peck Sample

ALTONA — Last November, Brannoin Sample received devastating news:

His mother, Jane Sample, had Stage 4 stomach cancer.

“I was pretty devastated,” he said. “It was a shock.”

Brannoin, 29, along with his two other siblings, struggled to cope with their mom’s hospitals visits and bi-weekly chemotherapy sessions.

But four words by his mother kept Brannoin going.

“Stay positive, be strong.”

With his mother in mind, Brannoin launched Jane’s Fight Fund — a fundraising effort designed to financially assist cancer patients and their families in the tri-county area — on May 10.

“Cancer is a treacherous thing,” he said. “It affects everyone.

“I want to do my part to help.”

While Brannoin hasn’t flagged an exact schedule, Jane’s Fight Fund aims to be a constant presence in the community by holding monthly fundraisers and other events at the Rainbow Wedding & Banquet Hall in Altona.

Qualified applicants must live in either Clinton, Franklin and Essex County and show proof of their cancer diagnosis through a signed doctor’s note.

Each month, Jane’s Fight Fund will chose a beneficiary at random to receive funding.

So far, $2,500 has been raised, which will be awarded to the first-ever patient on June 30.

BIG EXPENSES

Recipients can use the funds on anything they wish, including medical expenses, bills — even a vacation.

“I don’t care what they spend it on,” said Jane. “I just want them to use it for something that makes them happy.”

Right now, costs associated with the family’s expenses vary month-to-month, but Jane said there’s a lot of co-pays and a lot of unexpected expenditures.

For example, Jane recently went to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City for two days. While a majority of her medical expenses were covered by insurance, traveling, hotel expenses and feeding a family of five weren’t — costs that reached $1,000.

“There’s a lot to consider when being treated for cancer,” said Jane. “I’m lucky that I have family and friends who are willing to do anything to help me.

“Now it’s our turn to help someone else.”

UPCOMING FUNDRAISER

The Sample’s will be hosting “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” on June 25 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Blue Room at the Rainbow Wedding & Banquet Hall.

Women are encouraged to bring their daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousins for an afternoon of dancing and other activities, such as scrapbooking.

There will also be dinner with vegetarian options, Chinese raffle and photo booth.

All proceeds will go toward Jane’s Fight Fund.

Advanced tickets cost $25 for adults and $12 for children. Tickets at the door costs $30 for adults and $15 for children. There will also be a sibling discount available.

For more information about the fundraiser, call 236-5030.

For more information about Jane’s Fight Fund or to apply, visit janesfightfund.com or email janesfightfund@gmail.com.