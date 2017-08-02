Local farmers showcase ag at county

× A one-month-old calf visited Essex County supervisors from the Leerkey Farm in Ticonderoga. With Lucky, the young farm hands managed to find a shady spot for Ag Day on the county courthouse lawn, from left Leerkey sisters Lorelei, 14; Lilly, 7; and Aurelia, 12 kept watch over their young charge. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — If you ask what a calf named Lucky, cheese, fresh honey, wood-fired bread and 18 town supervisors have in common, you might answer Essex County.

The resurgence of farming here got a snapshot review under a tent Monday at the Essex County Government Center.

From Leerkey’s Farm in Ticonderoga, three sisters took turns tethering Lucky, a one-month-old calf they brought to meet with supervisors.

Lucky wasn’t too interested in eating grass on the lawn, Lorelei Leerkey observed.

“She is being fed grain at this point,” the 14-year-old said, standing beside her younger sister Lilly, age 7, who managed the line.

Lilly is raising the calf and will show her at the Essex County Fair in a few weeks time.

Their sister Aurelia, 12, helped introduce people to the mini bovine, who seemed unfazed by the attention.

Inside a red tent, a number of producers and farmers from around the region shared their various wares. The event was a hands-on update, if only a sampling, of some of what is growing and coming from area farms.

From Ben Wever Farm, Linda Gillilland offered freshly packed bourbon-infused honey she cured over a month’s time using a bourbon barrel from Grist Mill Distillery in Keene.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi spotted the new product and quickly snapped up a jar.

The barrels used at Grist Mill are also made here, in Wilmington, at U.S. Barrel, the first cooperage to return to the northeastern U.S. in about 80 years.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston said the cooperage is an important addition to his town and to the county.

From Ticonderoga, Lynne Reale brought in warm socks, hats and gloves made with alpaca fiber from her Chilson Brook Alpaca farm.

The resurgence in farming, she summed, has garnered a solid boost for farm store visits.

“I think it’s wonderful and the tourists love it,” Reale said of her farm.

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said growth in farming is also changing a key demographic indicator in Essex County.

“The actual age of the farmer is going down in our county, which is moving against national trends.”