Local farms participate in cow report

CHAZY — Water quality is critical to maintain healthy, productive dairy cows.

Eighteen farms in the Northern New York region participated in research funded by the farmer-driven Northern New York Agricultural Development Program, evaluating the impact of water quality on fiber digestion in dairy cows.

Researchers with the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute in Chazy sampled and analyzed water from participating farms for such factors as minerals, pH, hardness, sulfates, nitrates and bacteria.

“To evaluate how water quality, specifically levels of mineral, nitrate or bacteria, affects dairy cow fiber digestion, the water samples were used to conduct fiber digestion analyses of a variety of forages, including corn silages, alfalfa hay, grass silage and wheat straw,” said Miner Institute Forage Lab Director Kurt Cotanch.

Previous research conducted in South Dakota has indicated that low water quality, defined as water having mineral, bacterial or other compound levels above a prescribe ‘normal’ range, could decrease fiber digestion.

Other research has shown that high concentrations of sulfur or iron can produce unpleasant taste or odor that may cause cows to decrease water intake and that may result in decreased milk production.

None of the water samples collected for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program project were of poor quality, Cotanch said.

The report, titled “Do High Mineral Concentrations in Water Affect Fiber Digestibility, Cow Health and Performance on Northern New York Dairy Farms,” is available on the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program website at nnyagdev.org.