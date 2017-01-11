Local film headed for film screening

× Expand Photo provided John Rayome portrays serial killer Robert Garrow of Mineville in the film “Garrow,” which is being featured at the Snowtown Film Festival in Watertown.

MORIAH – The film “Garrow,” shot in Moriah and the surrounding area, is headed for the Snowtown Film Festival in Watertown.

Producer Lori Kelly-Bailey of Moriah will join a panel discussion with cast members following the Saturday, Jan. 28 showing at the festival.

She directed, wrote and produced the 19-minute film, which serves as a prelude to the final picture she and her crew hope to complete.

“We’re excited about this opportunity,” she said. “My preference would be to use it (the short) as a presentation piece and shoot the entire thing all at once.”

The panel discussion will be a conversation about the film and the challenges and rewards of independent filmmaking in the Adirondacks.

Panelists are Kelly-Bailey; Joel Plue, producer; John Rayome, the actor playing the adult Robert Garrow; Aengus Andrew, who portrays Robert Garrow as a child; and actors Richard Waddingham and Shawn Michener.

The short is filmed entirely in rural New York, “presenting the true story of Robert Francis Garrow, a serial murderer whose reign of terror paralyzed the North Country between 1960 and 1978,” according to a blurb. “Born in Mineville in 1936, Robert’s childhood was an endless cycle of unimaginable horror. As an adult, Robert would become a sadomasochist, rapist and serial killer. The exact number of his victims to this day remains uncertain.”

Garrow was finally captured in Witherbee after he was spotted at the edge of the woods by law enforcement officers and shot. He went on trial in Hamilton County and was convicted of the murder of a camper in Wells, later pleading guilty to other murders.

“At this point, we only have one third of the film shot,” Kelly-Bailey said. “We need help to get this film finished and people can help us by donating.”

A GoFundMe page has been created at gofundme.com/garrow.

The Snowtown Film Festival will present “Garrow” at the Dulles State Office Building Theater in Watertown. The festival is open to the public for an admission charge.

More information is at snowtownfilmfestival.com.