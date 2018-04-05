Local firefighters join officer ranks

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam From left are graduates that serve the Moriah Volunteer Fire Department: Jordan Greenough, Brian Collupy, William Petro III and William Petro Jr. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Many of the 20 new Officer 1 graduates were able to attend a completion ceremony last week in Keene. Certified officers are part of seven different departments throughout Essex County. Prev Next

KEENE | There are 20 new fire officers in Essex County.

Officer 1 course graduates received their certificates at the Keene Volunteer Fire Department firehouse last Thursday.

They hail from nine departments throughout the county.

Two fathers completed the course with their sons: Timothy Clark Jr., and Timothy Clark Sr., of Elizabethtown and Billy Petro III with his dad, William Petro Jr., of Moriah.

The Petros said it was a great accomplishment done together.

Instructor Kevin Woodruff, of Vermontville, provided the course through Essex County Emergency Services.

Woodruff is a longtime member of the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department who works with the state Office of Fire Prevention.

It was the second class in six months, he said, their office having successfully trained 34 fire department officers in that time.

It is by all counts a rigorous course that comes after several years of experience fighting fires.

Some 63 hours of class time involves another 20 hours of homework through 11 chapters of fire response and safety training.

“Each had to complete (tactical) pre-plans of a building in their area,” Woodruff said after honoring each graduate.

The instructor encouraged the new officers to continue with their first responder education, and thanked families for their support.

Newly certified in Officer 1 in Keene, Dan Plumley said it was a call to volunteerism that brought him to this task.

Plumley worked previously as a forest firefighter with heli-tack jump teams in Sequoia Kings Canyon, protecting the giant Sequoia trees in California.

But it was caring for his elderly father in their home town that put him back in touch with firefighting.

“For over six years, I took care of my father with dementia,” he said. “And calls to Keene Fire and EMTs for several difficulties helped me realize the need here for first responders. I had said then, once my dad passes, I would sign up.”

Plumley completed the early training courses and has been with Keene’s Volunteer Fire Department for about four years.

“Over that time, I have had the opportunity to give back to my community,” he said.

Trained fire officers are part of the internal support structure for fire companies around the country.